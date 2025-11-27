Gershman Mortgage Recognized as One of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman Healthiest Employer

Announcement Highlights Ongoing Commitment to Employee Well-Being Across Benton and the Western Kentucky Region

BENTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been honored as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a respected national awards program celebrating organizations that prioritize employee wellness through intentional initiatives and innovative benefits. The recognition reflects an ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive workplace culture that extends across all Gershman Mortgage branches, including the office at 378A W 5th St, Benton, KY.The Healthiest Employers distinction spotlights organizational dedication to physical wellness, mental health support, and long-term work-life balance. These values hold particular relevance in Benton and the broader Western Kentucky region, where strong community ties and steady economic growth underscore the importance of dependable, people-centered workplaces. This award reinforces the stability and culture that Gershman Mortgage maintains across all branch locations, including Benton’s service area.Foundational values emphasizing honesty, integrity, and a customer-first mindset guide the company’s work and internal culture. The organization’s long-standing focus on strong communication, respect for diversity, and safe, inclusive workplace practices contributes to a unified culture that benefits employees at every location. This includes Benton-area professionals who support homebuyers throughout Marshall County and surrounding communities.Employee-focused benefits include competitive salaries, comprehensive health offerings, retirement matching, financial education programs, and an employee home loan benefit. Additionally, social and community-centered activities, celebratory events, and recognition programs support morale and team development, aligning with the collaborative spirit often seen throughout Benton.President Adam Mason commented on the recognition, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”This marks the fourth consecutive year that Gershman Mortgage has placed in the Healthiest Employers competition. Honorees completed the annual assessment, which uses a proprietary scoring rubric to evaluate organizations across six central categories of wellness strategy and performance. These categories include culture, communication, engagement methods, and measurable outcomes. Each response contributes to a Healthiest Employers Index (HEI), ranking organizations within specific size categories.The evaluation is administered by Springbuk, a national health intelligence platform designed to help companies make informed decisions that improve employee health outcomes and manage long-term healthcare costs.The announcement reinforces the ongoing commitment to employee care that shapes daily operations at the Benton branch. The approach benefits both staff and the community by supporting a stable workforce equipped to assist local residents seeking home financing education, resources, and options that support long-term homeownership goals. Benton’s branch team remains dedicated to serving Marshall County and neighboring communities with the same values and principles recognized through the Healthiest Employers program.Gershman Mortgage operates with a deep commitment to communities, families, and long-lasting relationships. Foundational principles rooted in honesty, integrity, and an entrepreneurial mindset guide every aspect of the organization. The Benton location reflects these values through local service and support while remaining connected to the broader corporate mission. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing LenderServing borrowers in multiple states.

