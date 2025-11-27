Springfield Workplace Culture Echoes Values Recognized Through Gershman Mortgage’s 2025 Healthiest Employers Award

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman Healthiest Employer

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been recognized as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a distinguished awards program celebrating organizations that demonstrate a significant commitment to employee wellness, workplace balance, and inclusive cultural practices. Although the award focuses on the St. Louis metropolitan area, the recognition highlights efforts that extend throughout every company branch, including the Springfield office located at 1557 E Primrose St, Suite 100.Springfield’s community-driven mindset, welcoming neighborhoods , and strong regional identity blend naturally with the values reflected through the Healthiest Employers program. Residents throughout Greene County appreciate organizations grounded in stability, cooperation, and long-term commitment, qualities that mirror the workplace environment upheld within the Springfield branch.Foundational principles emphasizing honesty, integrity, entrepreneurial engagement, and customer-centered service guide organizational culture. These values inspire workplace expectations centered on fairness, open communication, and respect for diverse backgrounds. Employees serving the Springfield area benefit from a supportive environment designed to encourage professional development, collaboration, and long-term fulfillment.Comprehensive benefits reflect this employee-first philosophy. Offerings include competitive salaries, full health coverage, retirement matching, financial education programs, and an employee home loan benefit designed to assist team members pursuing homeownership. Social programs, team-building events, and recognition initiatives strengthen internal relationships and reinforce the welcoming, community-oriented nature of Springfield’s culture.President Adam Mason shared the following comment regarding the recognition, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”Gershman Mortgage’s fourth consecutive placement in the Healthiest Employers ranking underscores the organization’s long-term dedication to maintaining balanced, health-focused workplace standards. The Springbuk-administered assessment evaluates employers across six core categories, including culture, strategy, communication, and measurable wellness outcomes. Scoring is used to create the Healthiest Employers Index (HEI), ranking organizations within specific size categories.This award highlights consistent progress toward creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and prepared to contribute meaningfully to local communities. Springfield’s branch reflects this progress through daily operations that prioritize clarity, well-being, and steady professional support. These efforts strengthen the team’s ability to provide guidance and resources to residents navigating the region’s diverse housing landscape.Springfield’s thriving small businesses, established cultural institutions, and growing residential areas contribute to a community atmosphere that values reliability and connection. The Springfield branch brings these same qualities into its own internal culture, creating continuity between the values recognized through the Healthiest Employers program and the expectations of the local community.With a continued commitment to strong workplace standards, Springfield’s team remains aligned with organizational values that emphasize sustained well-being and dependable local service. The Healthiest Employers recognition highlights the importance of these efforts and reflects the supportive environment maintained across all company locations.Gershman Mortgage supports communities, families, and long-term relationships through operations guided by integrity and customer-centered service. The Springfield branch reflects these values throughout Greene County and surrounding areas. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

