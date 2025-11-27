The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy concludes visit to Albania

TIRANA, 26 November 2025 - The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, concluded her official visit to Albania. The aim of the visit was to further strengthen OSCE partnership in Albania and in South-East Europe.

In Tirana, Special Envoy Hakala met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Elisa Spiropali as well as representatives of diplomatic missions and youth civil society organizations.

During the visit she opened the Regional Conference on Online Gender-Based Violence as well as the Conference on the 50th Anniversary of Helsinki Final Act.

“For the Finnish Chairpersonship, gender equality and inclusion are cross-cutting priority themes. This includes strengthening the meaningful participation of civil society, particularly youth and persons with disabilities in decision-making processes,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

Special Envoy Hakala also met with the staff of the OSCE Presence in Albania, commending their commitment and valuable work on the ground.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to every staff member for your unwavering dedication and professionalism. For nearly three decades, the Presence has proven to be a credible and reliable partner, assisting the host country in delivering on its OSCE commitments in line with national priorities,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

During her meetings with the representatives of youth civil society organizations, the Special Envoy discussed the OSCE’s engagement with Albania on the rule of law, democratic institutions, electoral reform, human rights, gender equality, and youth inclusion.

During its OSCE Chairpersonship, Finland has consistently highlighted the role of civil society and the importance of inclusivity, including at the Helsinki+50 Conference, which was held in July to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.