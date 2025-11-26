Fifty Years of the Helsinki Final Act focus of joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and Permanent Council

The OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) and the Permanent Council convened today to mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, bringing together participating States to reflect on the enduring relevance of the principles that have shaped the OSCE since 1975.

Opening the meeting, the Finnish Chair recalled that the Helsinki Final Act set out core principles that remain central to European security, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the protection of human rights.

“These principles shaped a vision of co-operative security that guided us through decades of profound change,” said Vesa Häkkinen, Finland’s Ambassador to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council. “Yet, as we mark the 50th anniversary this year, we must acknowledge the stark reality. Russia’s war of aggression is now entering its fourth year. It has shattered the commitments enshrined in Helsinki. By violating principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes Russia has attacked the very foundation of the European security order.”

The meeting also reviewed progress under the Helsinki+50 process, an initiative launched by the Finnish Chairpersonship, through which participating States have reflected on future challenges around European security and the OSCE’s ability to address them. The discussions have highlighted the OSCE’s value as a forum for accountability and dialogue, and for conflict prevention and practical co-operation.

Two invited experts, Dr. Christer Pursiainen and Dr. Loïc Simonet, shared perspectives on the future of co-operative security in Europe.