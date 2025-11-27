OSCE condemns attacks on elected officials

SARAJEVO, 26 November 2025 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) strongly condemns all attacks on elected officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the recent assault on Banja Luka Mayor Stanivuković and the burning of Mostar Mayor’s Kordić official car.

Violence and intimidation against public servants have no place in a democratic society. The Mission calls for swift and thorough investigations; accountability for all perpetrators, both detained and still at large; and effective protection of all public officials.