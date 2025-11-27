Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,836 in the last 365 days.

OSCE condemns attacks on elected officials

SARAJEVO, 26 November 2025 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) strongly condemns all attacks on elected officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the recent assault on Banja Luka Mayor Stanivuković and the burning of Mostar Mayor’s Kordić official car. 

Violence and intimidation against public servants have no place in a democratic society. The Mission calls for swift and thorough investigations; accountability for all perpetrators, both detained and still at large; and effective protection of all public officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSCE condemns attacks on elected officials

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more