AmeXio Group Recognized Globally with OpenText Excellence in Content Management Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeXio Group, a global leader in Enterprise Content Management and Digital Experience Solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Excellence in Content Management Award at this year’s OpenText Partner Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights AmeXio’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact content management solutions that empower organizations to achieve digital excellence.The Excellence in Content Management Award recognizes partners who demonstrate outstanding expertise, innovation, and customer success across the OpenText ecosystem. AmeXio’s win reflects its deep technical proficiency, customer-centric approach, and proven ability to design and implement transformative Enterprise Content Management (ECM) strategies across industries including government, energy, financial services, and chemicals: sectors in which AmeXio has become a trusted, longstanding advisor.Over the past years, AmeXio has consistently demonstrated its ability to drive strong sales performance for OpenText, generating both new logos and substantial upsell revenue. With a result of €2.091M turnover dedicated to OpenText in fiscal year 2025 AmeXio shows to build a stable and continuously growing business aligned to OpenText's strategic priorities.AmeXio stands out not only for its sales achievements but also for its unique capability to sell full solution approaches based on customer challenges. Together with OpenText Sales, AmeXio defines the optimal product mix, builds demonstrations and proof-of-concepts, and ultimately closes complex transformation deals. This methodology led to successful implementations across the entire OpenText Content Management product suite, including:- Core Content rolled out at a leading insurance provider, marking the first-ever partner-driven Core Content opportunity under the new OPN Cloud ResellProgram.- Documentum deployed as a central back-end repository for a major European governing institution and a global chemical manufacturing company.- xECM implemented as a high-value content services backbone for a large national social security organization.“This award recognizes the dedication and expertise of our teams worldwide,” said Giuseppe Contino, CEO at AmeXio Group. “Together with OpenText, we remain focused on delivering measurable outcomes for our clients—helping them modernize information management and work smarter, faster and more securely.”Pieter Offers, Senior Strategic Partner Manager at OpenText: “A well-deserved recognition for their continuous commitment to all our Content Management platforms. Year after year, AmeXio pushes the boundaries of what’s possible finding new and innovative ways to apply our platforms to real customer use cases, and seamlessly connecting Content Services with other OpenText business unit solutions to define and create powerful, end-to-end solutions. Truly inspiring collaboration built on expertise, vision and trust.”The award was presented during the OpenText Partner Awards 2025, an annual celebration that honors top-performing partners for their excellence in innovation, growth, and customer impact across the OpenText ecosystem. This recognition builds on AmeXio’s continued success as a global OpenText partner, following its Reseller Partner of the Year Award in 2024, and further strengthens its position as a leader in driving digital transformation through intelligent information management.About AmeXio GroupAmeXio is a global leader in Enterprise Information Management, supporting organizations across industries with cutting-edge and highly innovative solutions and services to help their clients stay ahead in an era of digital first experiences. Based in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, United States and Canada, AmeXio Group continues to grow on a global scale.

