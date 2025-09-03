AmeXio Group Strengthens U.S. Team with Addition of Alan Houser as Senior Solutions Architect

Alan's ability to translate complex content ecosystems into actionable, scalable solutions will provide immense value to our clients navigating compliance-heavy environments.” — Dan Schneider, Managing Director, AmeXio Group - North America

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeXio Group , a global leader in enterprise information management (EIM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Houser as Senior Solutions Architect for its U.S. operations. With over two decades of experience in technical publishing, content strategy, and structured content workflows, Houser brings a unique depth of expertise that aligns with AmeXio’s mission to support regulated industries through digital transformation.Houser’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as AmeXio expands its U.S. presence, with a focused strategy on delivering content innovation to medical device, biopharmaceutical, and digital health organizations. He will support clients in implementing and optimizing SCM and CCMS platforms, leveraging standards such as XML DITA to drive operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.“Alan is a recognized leader in the structured content space, and his background in both technology and teaching sets him apart as a solutions-driven strategist,” said Dan Schneider, Managing Director for North America at AmeXio. “His ability to translate complex content ecosystems into actionable, scalable solutions will provide immense value to our clients navigating compliance-heavy environments.”Prior to joining AmeXio, Houser served as a Senior Solutions Engineer with TransPerfect’s GlobalLinkCCMS division and ran his own consultancy, advising top-tier clients on content transformation, DITA implementations, and automation. He is also an active contributor to global content standards and has held leadership roles with the IEEE and Society for Technical Communication.With Houser on board, AmeXio deepens its bench of structured content experts and strengthens its ability to help clients streamline documentation, accelerate regulatory submissions, and enhance global content governance.About AmeXio GroupAmeXio Group is a global IT Services consulting and technology firm specializing in structured content management (SCM), enterprise content management (ECM), and content governance for regulated industries. Serving clients in pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and beyond, AmeXio helps organizations modernize how they create, manage, and distribute critical content across markets. Visit www.amexiogroup.com for more information.

