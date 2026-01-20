AmeXio Appoints Jon Hart as Director of North American Business Development

Jon Hart, Director - Business Development, AmeXio North America

Jon has built his career where technology, content, strategy, and client outcomes intersect.” — Dan Schneider, Managing Director, AmeXio Group - North America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeXio, a global leader in Enterprise Information Management and digital transformation , has named Jon Hart as Director of North American Business Development.A recognized figure in enterprise content services, Hart brings more than two decades of business development leadership in information governance, digital content management, and cloud transformation. He joins AmeXio with a clear mandate: to deepen market reach, accelerate client growth, and strengthen strategic partnerships across the U.S. and Canada.“Jon has built his career where technology, content, strategy, and client outcomes intersect,” said Dan Schneider, Managing Director of AmeXio North America. “His ability to navigate complex enterprise ecosystems and unlock long-term value for clients aligns with where we’re headed as a business.”Hart’s experience spans global consulting firms and technology providers, where he has consistently scaled business development and operations functions and opened new revenue channels in competitive markets. His understanding of regulated industries, enterprise architectures, and transformation lifecycles positions him to lead AmeXio’s next phase of growth in North America.“Joining AmeXio is a chance to be part of something that’s both established and evolving,” said Hart. “The opportunity to shape how enterprise organizations manage and modernize their content ecosystems at scale is a challenge I welcome.”AmeXio continues to expand its North American operations as demand grows for scalable, compliant digital content and information management solutions. Hart’s appointment reflects the company's commitment to investing in top-tier talent to deliver measurable outcomes for clients navigating digital change.To learn more about AmeXio and its services, visit www.amexiogroup.com About AmeXio GroupAmeXio Group is a global IT Services consulting and technology firm specializing in structured content management (SCM), enterprise content management (ECM), and content governance for regulated industries, including Life Sciences and Medical Devices. Serving clients in pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and beyond, AmeXio helps organizations modernize how they create, manage, and distribute critical content across markets. Visit www.amexiogroup.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.