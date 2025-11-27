Saskatchewan's Manufacturing Sector in Spotlight

CANADA, November 27 - Released on November 26, 2025

Province Ranks Second in Canada for Manufacturing Productivity in 2024

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding proclaimed November 24 to 30 as Manufacturing Week in Saskatchewan. The week recognizes the vital contributions the province's manufacturing sector makes to economic growth, innovation and community prosperity.

"Saskatchewan has the strongest economy in Canada, which is due, in no small part, to the role played by our manufacturing sector," Kaeding said. "Manufacturing companies provide high-paying jobs for Saskatchewan people and ensure that we diversify our economic output. Our manufacturers continue to produce world-class products that are shipped all over the world, which allow us to provide the vital infrastructure and services people rely on here at home."

Through Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth the province has a target of increasing the value of the province's manufacturing exports by 50 per cent, compared to the 2020 total. This goal was surpassed in 2024 for the third year in a row, with Saskatchewan's international manufacturing exports totaling $11.5 billion last year, the second-highest year on record.

In 2024, capital investment in Saskatchewan's manufacturing sector increased by 9.7 per cent from 2023, reaching a record $1.08 billion. It is expected to increase by 52.3 per cent from 2024 to 2025.

"Manufacturing is a key driver of Saskatchewan's economy - creating good jobs, fostering innovation, and strengthening communities," Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters' (CME) Head of Policy and Government Relations, Prairies Jillian Einarson said. "Manufacturing Week is an opportunity to celebrate the sector's vital contributions and the collaboration that ensures its continued resiliency and competitiveness."

Several manufacturing-related events are planned throughout the week. On November 26, the Saskatoon Industry Education Council is hosting Manuquest, an event that introduces high school students to different career paths within the manufacturing sector. On November 27, CME is hosting a panel discussion and workshop on navigating tariffs in Saskatchewan that will bring together manufacturers, industry leaders and government representatives.

The province also supports its manufacturing industry by hosting the annual Saskatchewan Aerospace and Defence Forum. The event gives manufacturers in the province an opportunity to connect with several prime defence contractors, as well as other companies operating within the sector. Next year's forum will take place on March 11, 2026.

The economic contributions made by the manufacturing sector helped boost the province's real gross domestic product (GDP) to a record high of $83.6 billion in 2024. Saskatchewan's real GDP increased by 3.1 per cent from 2023, ranking second among the provinces for growth.

