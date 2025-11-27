GRC Solutions Celebrates Platinum Wins Across All Five Categories at the LearnX Global Awards 2025

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRC Solutions, a leading provider of online compliance training and technology, today announced platinum wins across all five categories at the prestigious LearnX Global Awards 2025. Held on 26 November 2025, at Crown Melbourne, the awards recognise excellence in global learning and development. GRC Solutions was honoured in the following categories:- Best Learning & Development, Compliance Training (Industry Specific) - Platinum WinnerInnovation in Mutual Banking: Enhancing Compliance and CapabilityThis project successfully modernised compliance training for the mutual banking sector, addressing challenges of limited resources and growing regulatory complexity. The solution involved deploying the Salt® Compliance LMS with innovative features like adaptive learning (reducing learning time by 27%) and the automated generation of verifiable CPD certifications. By delivering highly relevant, engaging, and role-specific training, the program significantly enhanced compliance readiness and reduced audit risk, providing a measurable return on investment and earning overwhelmingly positive feedback from both management and staff.- Best Learning & Development, Compliance Training, GRC Solutions & Amotiv - Platinum Winner Custom eLearning for AmotivGRC Solutions partnered with Amotiv Limited to strengthen practical compliance awareness across its 2000+ employees in eight jurisdictions, catering to a culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) workforce. The bespoke eLearning suite addressed critical areas like competition law, privacy, and WHS. A key success factor was the co-design process, which ensured content was practical, culturally resonant, and aligned with Amotiv's values and post-rebrand identity. The innovative implementation included plain language, video interviews with the CEO, and multilingual delivery. This approach transformed complex regulations into accessible, engaging, and consistent training, resulting in high employee engagement and a major enhancement of Amotiv's global compliance culture and systems.- Best Learning & Development Compliance Training - GRC Solutions & RMHC - Platinum WinnerPurpose-Built Compliance: Supporting RMHC VolunteersThis collaborative project with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) delivered a highly successful compliance training solution tailored specifically for their 4,000+ volunteers. The challenge was to deliver essential training (covering Child Protection, WHS, Privacy, etc.) quickly and effectively, overcoming initial resistance to detailed, staff-focused modules. GRC Solutions successfully created simplified, ten-minute micro-modules that focused on awareness and escalation. The strategy included a positive, branded rollout at the Volunteers’ Conference, resulting in high completion rates and overwhelmingly positive feedback. This approach effectively enhanced RMHC’s safety and compliance standards while actively acknowledging and respecting the volunteers’ valued contribution.- Best EdTech, EdTech Mobile App - Platinum WinnerThis project successfully optimised compliance training completion rates by launching an intuitive, cross-platform mobile application that directly addressed the access challenges faced by "deskless" workers and volunteers. Seamlessly integrated with the SaltCompliance LMS, the app features essential offline functionality and adopts a micro-learning strategy to improve engagement and knowledge retention. The app delivered a strong return on investment through improved compliance and enhanced volunteer preparedness. This innovative solution transforms training accessibility into a core competitive advantage.- Best Talented Team, Compliance Team - Platinum WinnerThe GRC Solutions Compliance Team excels by leveraging a powerful, diverse blend of legal specialists, instructional designers, and experienced writers to transform complex compliance topics into accessible and impactful eLearning. Their strength lies in balancing legal precision with engaging instructional design, resulting in a high client renewal rate. The quality of their content and their responsiveness to emerging trends is evidenced by their multi-award-winning status.Commitment to delivering innovative and impactful compliance training solutions.These accolades underscore GRC Solutions’ commitment to delivering innovative and impactful compliance training solutions."These prestigious awards are testament to the hard work, passion, and continuous innovation demonstrated by the GRC Solutions team,” said Julian Fenwick, CEO and Founder of GRC Solutions.“We are deeply committed to providing our clients with the most engaging eLearning and technology solutions, ensuring they can confidently navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments. We look forward to many more years of delivering excellence in compliance training."GRC Solutions is a leading provider of compliance training solutions. With a focus on delivering engaging and effective training, GRC Solutions helps organisations meet their compliance obligations and mitigate risk. Contact GRC Solutions today to learn more about how our award-winning compliance solutions can benefit your organisation today. Visit https://grc-solutions.com or call +61 2 8823 4100.

