GRC Solutions Drives Future Strategy with Key Leadership Appointments and Hong Kong Expansion

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRC Solutions , a leading provider of award-winning compliance eLearning and technology solutions, today announced significant appointments across its leadership team and the strategic expansion of its presence in the Hong Kong market. These pivotal moves are designed to accelerate the company’s future strategy, goals, and commitment to providing best-in-class compliance training solutions.GRC Solutions is excited to welcome four experienced leaders who bring a wealth of specialised skills to their respective roles, positioning the company for continued growth.The expanded team will enhance GRC Solutions’ ability to deliver innovative and effective eLearning solutions that empower organisations to build a strong culture of integrity and manage complex regulatory environments. The new team members joining GRC Solutions are:Kelly Witts, General Counsel: Kelly brings over a decade of deep experience in retail operations and regulatory compliance, previously serving as Senior Legal Counsel at IMB Bank. She now leads the financial services compliance team, driving the development of GRC Solutions’ suite of mutuals sector training products, and adding valuable, practical insight from the Australian financial sector.Nathalie Nuijens, Head of Learning: Nathalie is an established L&D leader with over 15 years of specialist experience in executing high-impact workplace learning strategies. As a creative thinker, she leads an award-winning team of specialists and is instrumental in designing best-of-breed learning programs, leveraging her successful track record on large-scale transformation projects at major groups like Macquarie Group and BOQ Group.Louise Matthews, Senior Risk and Compliance Legal Consultant: Louise is a highly qualified legal, compliance, and regulatory affairs specialist with over two decades of experience in the Australian financial services sector, with a deep focus on superannuation law. Her career includes influential roles at major industry funds and consulting firms such as Aware Super, Hostplus, PwC, and KPMG.Mountain Wong, Business Development Director (Hong Kong): Based in Hong Kong, Mountain is a dynamic business development leader with a strong background in legal compliance, financial services, and sales leadership. He is instrumental in driving strategic growth and cultivating key partnerships for GRC Solutions' expert eLearning and compliance training solutions across the region.Julian Fenwick, CEO and Founder of GRC Solutions commented: "These appointments mark a fantastic milestone in GRC Solutions’ growth trajectory. By welcoming experts of this calibre, particularly with expanded leadership in key areas like Learning, Legal, and the Hong Kong market, we are strategically enhancing our capability.This ensures our clients receive the most comprehensive, up-to-date, accurate and innovative compliance solutions available, firmly supporting their strategic goals and regulatory compliance across the region."GRC Solutions leverage their deep expertise and innovative technology to deliver exceptional eLearning programs that cover a wide range of compliance topics, ensuring that clients stay ahead of regulatory changes and industry best practice. Contact us today to elevate your compliance program.

