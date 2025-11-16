GRC Solutions Earns Key Accolade for Financial Services Compliance eLearning solutions for Asia

(L-R) Irene Chua, Regional Director APAC, Business Development and Julian Fenwick, CEO & Founder, GRC Solutions at the awards.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRC Solutions, a leading provider of award-winning online compliance training and technology, is proud to announce its recent success at the highly respected Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence held in Singapore.GRC Solutions was Highly Commended as the Best Compliance Training Initiative / Provider, a significant testament to the quality and positive impact of its tailored compliance eLearning solutions across the Asia-Pacific financial sector.This prestigious accolade reinforces GRC Solutions’ commitment to delivering top-tier, effective, and engaging compliance training that helps organisations build a strong compliance culture and meet their evolving regulatory requirements.Julian Fenwick, CEO and Founder of GRC Solutions, said: “Receiving this award from Regulation Asia is recognition of the hard work and dedication our team puts into creating innovative eLearning technology and truly impactful compliance training.”In addition to this esteemed award, GRC Solutions continues to build its list of financial services compliance training courses that have achieved Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) accreditation in Singapore.These IBF accreditations validate the rigour, relevance, and industry alignment of GRC Solutions' financial compliance offerings. Many of these programs are eligible for recognised CPD (Continuing Professional Development) points, helping financial services professionals meet their annual learning requirements. In addition, qualifying learners in Singapore can access IBF funding support, making it easier and more cost-effective for organisations to invest in essential compliance training. They also ensure clients benefit from ongoing professional development and reinforcing compliance culture across the sector.“Coupled with our established IBF accreditation, our clients can have absolute confidence that they are investing in programs that meet the highest regulatory standards and deliver excellent professional development in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape,” Mr Fenwick said.The IBF-accredited courses cover critical financial services compliance topics, including:• Anti-Money Laundering• Personal Data Protection for Financial Services• Anti-Money Laundering Singapore - Private Banking & Wealth Management• Fraud Awareness for Singapore Financial Services – Capital Markets and Financial Advisory• Anti-Money Laundering Singapore - Insurance• Insider Trading Singapore - Capital Markets• Code of Conduct For Financial Services• ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)We are also pleased to offer our focused suite of eLearning courses designed specifically for the Hong Kong financial services market.These eLearning courses deliver essential regulatory compliance knowledge tailored to the unique requirements and latest updates from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the Insurance Authority (IA) of Hong Kong, and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO).• AML Banking (HK)• AML Insurance (HK)• Privacy (HK)• Fraud (HK)GRC Solutions’ eLearning courses are regularly updated to reflect current regulations and emerging risks. Contact GRC Solutions today to learn how these IBF-accredited programs can support your compliance strategy.

