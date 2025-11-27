Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall Announce Triple Finalist Honors in the American Writing Awards

Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall are finalists in the 2025 American Writing Awards. Hurley is recognized in the Non-Fiction (General) and Best New (Début) Non-Fiction categories and Hurley Hall is honored in the Non-Fiction (Multicultural) category.

The Caribbean authors, also known as The Introvert Sisters, are recognized across 3 major nonfiction categories for Space To Exhale and I’m Tired of Racism

Being honored together as finalists brings us profound joy,” said Sharon Hurley Hall and Lisa Hurley. “To stand side by side as sisters, activists, and authors is a gift we do not take for granted.” — Sharon Hurley Hall & Lisa Hurley

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Award-winning activists, authors, and podcasters Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall have been honored as finalists in the prestigious American Writing Awards, marking a significant literary achievement for the sisters whose work continues to influence global conversations on race, rest, identity, introversion, and soft living.

Hurley’s début title, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life, has been named a finalist in the Best New (Début) Non-Fiction and Non-Fiction (General) categories. Hurley Hall’s renowned book, I’m Tired of Racism: True Stories of Existing While Black, has been honored as a finalist in the Non-Fiction (Multicultural) category.

Space To Exhale has become a leading voice in the anti-hustle culture movement, and is deeply aligned with the ethos that rest is the new success. Hurley invites readers to slow down and step fully into a life where they are finally ready to exhale. Rooted in the wisdom of The Great Exhale community, the book offers a roadmap to sanctuary, safety, and soft living.

Hurley Hall’s I’m Tired of Racism, lauded for its clarity, poignancy, and moral authority, presents hard-hitting and deeply human narratives about navigating anti-Blackness in professional, personal, and global contexts. Through incisive storytelling shaped by her decades of experience as a scholar, academic, journalist, and activist, Hurley Hall highlights the urgency of sustained, active commitment to justice.

“Being named a double finalist in the American Writing Awards is a profound honor,” said Lisa Hurley, author of Space To Exhale. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the American Writing Awards for recognizing my book, which is rooted in the belief that every person deserves space to rest, breathe, and exist with ease. This honor confirms my message, which is that soft living can save us all.”

“I am deeply grateful to the American Writing Awards for naming I’m Tired of Racism a finalist,” said Sharon Hurley Hall, author of the award-nominated memoir and creator of Sharon’s Anti-Racism Newsletter. “This acknowledgment strengthens my commitment to telling the truth about racism and amplifying the lived experiences of Black people worldwide. I am honored that this work continues to make an impact.”

Sharon and Lisa’s recognition further underscores the growth of their shared platform, The Introvert Sisters, where they explore introversion, identity, rest, race, and culture. Their upcoming relaunch, The Introvert Sisters LIVE! podcast, débuts in February 2026 with a multi-platform live format designed to deepen audience connection through real-time engagement.

This finalist announcement strengthens the momentum for both authors as their books continue to reach new audiences across the diaspora, wellness spaces, anti-racism communities, and readers seeking transformative nonfiction by Black women.

Readers, book clubs, educators, and organizations are invited to experience both works for themselves. Purchase Space To Exhale and I’m Tired of Racism wherever books are sold, and consider leaving a review to support the visibility and impact of these authors writing from their position at the margins of the publishing industry.

ABOUT LISA HURLEY

Lisa Hurley is a five-time Anthem Award-winning activist, writer, podcaster, and community builder. She is the author of Space To Exhale (Wiley, 2025), host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, and the Founder of The Great Exhale. Hurley has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Anti-Discrimination Activists in the world, and her words have been quoted in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, and more.



ABOUT SHARON HURLEY HALL

Sharon Hurley Hall (she/her) is an author, educator and anti-racism activist. A former journalist and writer with more than 30 years’ experience, Sharon is also the author of 'I'm Tired of Racism: True Stories of Existing While Black' and 'Exploring Shadeism'. Her newsletter, Sharon’s Anti-Racism Newsletter, has become a trusted resource for thousands of subscribers seeking to understand and combat systemic racism. Her most recent initiative is the SHHARE anti-racism membership community, which she founded in 2024.

ABOUT THE INTROVERT SISTERS LIVE! PODCAST

Launching February 2026, The Introvert Sisters LIVE! is a video podcast hosted by Lisa Hurley and Sharon Hurley Hall. Streaming on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook, with audio on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms, the show airs every other week, and celebrates introversion, identity, and the lived experiences of quiet Black women.

