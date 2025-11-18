Lisa Hurley’s Début Book, Space To Exhale, Wins Two Anthem Awards

Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life by Lisa Hurley has been honored with two distinctions in The Anthem Awards, receiving both the Bronze Anthem Award and the Anthem Community Voice Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The groundbreaking self-help title has earned a Bronze Anthem Award & an Anthem Community Voice Award for its transformative impact on the global rest movement.

Space To Exhale winning these Anthem Awards affirms that softness, sanctuary, and emotional restoration must remain central in our conversations about equity, inclusion, and collective wellbeing.” — Lisa Hurley

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space To Exhale, the first nonfiction book by award-winning activist, noted speaker, and Founder of The Great Exhale, Lisa Hurley, has been honored as a double winner in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards. The title has received both the Bronze Anthem Award and the Anthem Community Voice Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category (Book, Story, or Feature), demonstrating its profound resonance among judges and readers alike.

Widely praised as a defining text in the global rest movement, Space To Exhale offers readers both invitation and instruction. It grounds readers in soft living, decolonized self-care, and the truth that rest is the new success. The book challenges systems that glorify exhaustion and instead asserts that reclaiming joy, peace, and ease is a transformative act of resistance, resilience, and personal liberation.

“Receiving not one but two Anthem Awards is an extraordinary honor,” says Hurley. “I am deeply grateful to The Anthem Awards for recognizing this work, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to every single person who voted for Space To Exhale in the Community Voice category. This book was written for everyone who has carried far too much for far too long. It is rooted in purpose, healing, and the belief that all of us deserve space to exhale, time to rest, and communities that honor our humanity. These awards affirm that softness, sanctuary, and emotional restoration must remain central in our conversations about equity, inclusion, and collective wellbeing.”

Since its publication on June 17, 2025, Space To Exhale has resonated powerfully across the Black diaspora, within DEI-focused spaces, at workplaces committed to inclusion and mental wellness, and among those yearning for a world that values humanity over hustle culture. Readers have praised the work for its depth, its accessibility, and its ability to translate complex emotional experiences into clear, affirming guidance.

Hurley’s voice continues to shape contemporary conversations about rest, emotional wellness, and soft living. Through her writing, podcast, and community-building work with The Great Exhale, she champions the revolutionary belief that everyone deserves a life grounded in peace, alignment, and restoration.

With this double Anthem Awards win, Space To Exhale extends its lasting impact, offering readers a path toward being ready to exhale—free from grind culture and empowered to embrace the fullness of rest, joy, and community care.

Readers who wish to experience the award-winning book for themselves can visit SpaceToExhaleBook.com or purchase Space To Exhale wherever books are sold.

About Lisa Hurley

Lisa Hurley is a five-time Anthem Award-winning activist, writer, podcaster, and community builder. She is the author of Space To Exhale (Wiley, 2025), host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, and the Founder of The Great Exhale. Her advocacy converges at the nexus of self-care, community care, joy, and rest, and her work serves everyone who is ready to exhale and embrace soft living. Hurley has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Anti-Discrimination Activists in the world, and her words have been quoted in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, and more.

About Space To Exhale

Published June 17, 2025, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life, is a restorative self-help guide rooted in Hurley’s signature Exhalation Point™ framework. The book invites readers to slow down, look inward, and create room for clarity, ease, and rest. Through practical tools, personal storytelling, and culturally grounded insights, Hurley offers a new way of living that prioritizes softness without sacrificing strength. Published by Wiley, Space To Exhale is available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit spacetoexhalebook.com.

About The Great Exhale

Founded in 2023, The Great Exhale is a virtual community for Black women centered on softness, sisterhood, and collective healing. Through curated discussions, events, and shared resources, it provides a restorative sanctuary where Black women can lay their burdens down, rest, and finally exhale.

Media Contact:

Lisa Hurley

breathe@spacetoexhalebook.com

https://spacetoexhalebook.com

Contact:

Lisa Hurley

Founder, The Great Exhale

Phone: (470) 440-0722

Email: breathe@spacetoexhalebook.com

Website: https://spacetoexhalebook.com

lisa-hurley-space-to-exhale-anthem-awards-bronze-winner_anthem community voice award winner-cta-video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.