Lisa Hurley, Author of Space To Exhale, Honored as a Finalist in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

Lisa Hurley, author of Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life (Wiley), is pictured with her début book, which has been named a finalist in the 2025 Anthem Awards under the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging category.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning activist, acclaimed author, and Founder of The Great Exhale, Lisa Hurley, has been recognized as a Finalist in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards for her transformative book, Space To Exhale: A Handbook for Curating a Soft, Centered, Serene Life (Wiley, 2025).

Celebrated for its message of rest, soft living, and self-care, Space To Exhale serves as both an invitation and an instruction manual for everybody who is ready to exhale—especially Black women navigating capitalist systems that glorify exhaustion while pathologizing ease. The book posits that rest is the new success, centering self-care, life-work balance, and emotional wellbeing as vital acts of resistance and restoration.

“I am thrilled to be among the finalists in this year’s Anthem Awards, particularly since the Awards focus on purpose-driven work. Space To Exhale is deeply grounded in purpose—to inspire, inform, hold, and heal—so it is incredibly fulfilling to know that my book is being recognized as such.” says Hurley.

She adds: “I don’t do what I do for the accolades—the work continues regardless—however, being recognized in this way definitely motivates me to keep going. Thanks to The Anthem Awards for this honor, and congratulations to all the finalists.”

Through her signature Exhalation Point™ framework—Know Yourself, Love Yourself, Be Yourself—Hurley provides readers with tools to recalibrate their lives around peace, presence, and purpose. The book offers a new model of success that values underdrive vs. overdrive, sanctuary vs. survival, and stillness vs. striving.

“In a world that demands constant hustle and relentless output, Space To Exhale proposes a much-needed alternative: rest, stillness, and sanctuary” says Minda Harts, bestselling author of The Memo. Harts continues: “Lisa Hurley shares her wisdom to help you cultivate a deeper connection with your authentic self, shed the weight of societal expectations, and curate the life you truly desire."

Mary-Frances Winters, author of Black Fatigue, believes strongly that Hurley’s book is particularly relevant at this juncture in history: “Space To Exhale is so relevant for such a time as this. Hurley provides a soul-nourishing guide for Black women seeking to create a more serene, centered, balanced life. With deep wisdom and practical advice, Hurley invites us to pause, breathe, and curate a life of intentional rest, connection, and alignment.”

As a finalist, Space To Exhale is also eligible to win the Anthem Community Voice Award, which is voted on by the public. Supporters can cast their votes through Thursday, October 30th 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT: https://wbby.co/DAWFP.

Published by Wiley, Space To Exhale is available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit spacetoexhalebook.com.

About Lisa Hurley

Lisa Hurley is a three-time Anthem Award-winning activist, writer, podcaster, and community builder. She is the author of Space To Exhale (Wiley, 2025), host of Space To Exhale: The Podcast, and the Founder of The Great Exhale. Her advocacy converges at the nexus of self-care, community care, joy, and rest, and her work serves everyone who is ready to exhale and embrace soft living.

Hurley has been honored as one of the Top 20 Entrepreneurs to follow on LinkedIn, voted as one of LinkedIn’s Top 50 Black Creators, and recognized as one of the Top 10 Anti-Discrimination Activists in the world. In addition, she is a second-generation Reiki Master who is known for her inspiring affirmations, invocations, and meditations. A respected voice, Lisa’s words have been quoted in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, and more.

About The Great Exhale

Founded in 2023, The Great Exhale is a virtual community for Black women centered on softness, sisterhood, and collective healing. Through curated discussions, events, and shared resources, it provides a restorative sanctuary where Black women can lay their burdens down, rest, and finally exhale.

