Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Timber Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1008328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/25/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Lane, Eden Vermont

VIOLATION: felony unlawful mischief and trees and plants trespass; Criminal Penalty, violations of Title 13 sections 3701 and 3606 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated.

ACCUSED: Jesse Bacon

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont

VICTIM: Sarah and Michael Schifilliti

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 25, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into the theft and damage of timber at a property on Maple Lane in Eden. Through their investigation, the State Police determined Jesse Bacon, 40, of Barton, entered onto a property owned by Sarah and Michael Schifilliti without permission and harvested / damaged several trees. The State Police were assisted with their investigation by an Acceptable Management Practices Forester with the State of Vermont. On November 26, 2025, Jesse Bacon was located at his residence in Barton and was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 7, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/7/26 1230

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.