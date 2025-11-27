Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Timber Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/25/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Lane, Eden Vermont
VIOLATION: felony unlawful mischief and trees and plants trespass; Criminal Penalty, violations of Title 13 sections 3701 and 3606 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated.
ACCUSED: Jesse Bacon
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont
VICTIM: Sarah and Michael Schifilliti
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 25, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into the theft and damage of timber at a property on Maple Lane in Eden. Through their investigation, the State Police determined Jesse Bacon, 40, of Barton, entered onto a property owned by Sarah and Michael Schifilliti without permission and harvested / damaged several trees. The State Police were assisted with their investigation by an Acceptable Management Practices Forester with the State of Vermont. On November 26, 2025, Jesse Bacon was located at his residence in Barton and was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 7, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/7/26 1230
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.