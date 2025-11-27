Mexico Bariatric Center’s New Zealand Seminars Draw Strong Attendance and Empower Patients for Life-Changing Surgery

Dr. Ron Elli and Raffle Winner Penny Palmerston North, NZ Seminar Dr. Gutierrez at Christchurch Seminar

Mexico Bariatric Center hosted three New Zealand seminars with Dr. Ron Elli and Dr. Gutierrez sharing bariatric surgery options and group travel to Tijuana.

I’ve wanted to visit New Zealand for a long time, and I’m grateful I finally had the chance. Meeting Kiwis face to face has been meaningful and I look forward to welcoming you into the MBC family!” — Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A series of recent bariatric seminars hosted by Mexico Bariatric Center(MBC) has attracted exceptional engagement and overwhelmingly positive feedback, reflecting a growing demand for accessible, community-focused guidance for New Zealanders preparing for bariatric surgery.The in-person seminars in Auckland, Palmerston North, and Christchurch brought together Kiwis from across the country, many of whom will soon travel to Mexico for procedures such as gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision surgery, and more. Participants described the sessions as extremely informative, highly reassuring, and valuable to their preparation process.Dr. Ron Elli, CEO and founder of Mexico Bariatric Center, shared his admiration for this beautiful country and its people, “Every time I meet our New Zealand patients, I’m reminded of their strength and the genuine sense of community they bring. The relationships we’ve built with patients and medical professionals across Aotearoa mean a great deal to me. I’m incredibly grateful for the trust New Zealanders place in us, and it’s an honour to support them on such a life-changing journey.”The seminars covered a wide range of topics, including:-Travel & Logistics: Tips for traveling to Los Angeles and Tijuana, hospital stay, postoperative routines, ESTA, airport meet-ups, and packing.-All-Inclusive Packages: Individual and group options, pricing, and procedure comparisons at Hospital Azar -Other Medical Services: Plastics, gynecology, orthopedics, stem cell, and cosmetic dentistry.-Pre & Post-Op: Dietary guidance and recovery expectations.There was a strong sense of connection and emotional support throughout the seminars, with many attendees expressing how much they valued the chance to meet others on the same journey and ask questions in a safe, supportive environment. This was especially evident during our Christchurch event, where the sense of community truly stood out.“These sessions have been incredible,” said several attendees, noting how reassuring it was to receive clear guidance and ask detailed questions to MBC Chief Surgeon, Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez . Many prospective patients were excited to meet Dr. Gutierrez and found the seminars to be a confidence boost for their journey.A pivotal moment at the Auckland seminar came when a Māori attendee, who had initially come to assess MBC critically, said she was thoroughly convinced after speaking with Dr. Elli kanohi ki te kanohi (face-to-face) and decided to book her surgery.At the seminars, past patients also shared their personal success stories. Vanessa Taylor, coordinator and past patient, said, “People deserve to feel informed and supported. These seminars allow everyone to ask questions, understand the process clearly, and feel confident.”The seminars highlighted growing interest among New Zealanders in international bariatric surgery, driven by long public wait times and lower overseas costs. Attendees learned about safety, surgeon expertise, and travel logistics. They were impressed that Mexico Bariatric Center’s complication rates are consistently lower than those in the U.S. and New Zealand, reinforcing their status as a global leader in bariatric care.Following the seminar's success, three exclusive group travel opportunities have been organized for Kiwis, departing directly from Auckland on 19-25 January [Full], 23 February-3 March, 7-15 April, and 25 May-2 June. Contact vanessa@mexicobariatriccenter.com for more information.Mexico Bariatric Center continues to be a trusted option for international patients, including many Kiwis, who are seeking high-quality bariatric surgery without long wait times, insurance barriers, or high costs. MBC’s board-certified surgeons in Tijuana, Mexico, are among the most experienced in the region, offering advanced expertise across multiple bariatric procedures. MBC is excited to expand its outreach, with Dr. Ron Elli hosting an upcoming meet-up in Brisbane, Australia, as the center extends its presence into new countries.

