Mexico Bariatric Center to Host Nov 2025 Seminars Across New Zealand, Offering Affordable Weight Loss Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC), a leading provider of high-quality, affordable weight loss surgery, is proud to announce an exclusive series of informational seminars across New Zealand in November 2025. These complimentary events will offer Kiwis a unique opportunity to learn about safe, advanced, and effective bariatric procedures available in Tijuana, Mexico, directly from the experts.Ron Elli, Ph.D., Founder of MBC, and Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez, MBC's Chief Surgeon, will personally host these seminars in Auckland, Palmerston North, and Christchurch. These seminars are organized by Vanessa, MBC's on-the-ground coordinator. Meet the weight loss specialist team and win $150 OFF of already low-priced weight loss surgery packages in Mexico.These seminars are specifically designed for prospective patients considering weight loss surgery. Attendees will gain valuable insights into various options, including gastric sleeve, RNY gastric bypass, duodenal switch, and revision procedures. The sessions will also cover MBC's comprehensive support and care programs, the medical process, travel logistics, recovery, and the long-term benefits of bariatric surgery."Our goal is to provide clear, accurate information and demonstrate why Mexico Bariatric Center is a trusted choice for patients seeking world-class medical care at a fraction of the cost found in many other countries," said Ron Elli, Ph.D.Seminar Details:Auckland: November 21st, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Ellerslie International Hotel, 2 Wilkinson Rd, Ellerslie, Auckland 1542, NZPalmerston North: November 22nd, 1:00 - 2:30 PM, Copthorne Hotel, 110 Fitzherbert Ave, Palmerston North Central, Palmerston North 4410, NZChristchurch: November 23rd, 1:00 - 2:30 PM, Ridges Hotel, 30 Latimer Square, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch 8011, NZThese seminars are an invaluable resource for anyone considering weight loss surgery, offering direct interaction with a highly experienced bariatric surgeon and the chance to have all questions answered in a supportive environment.Register for MBC’s New Zealand seminars at: http://mexicobariatriccenter.com/new-zealand-seminars/ About Mexico Bariatric Center:Mexico Bariatric Center is a premier medical tourism facilitator based in the United States specializing in affordable and high-quality weight loss surgery in their new advanced facility, Hospital Azar. Founded by Ron Elli, Ph.D., the center is dedicated to providing comprehensive patient care, from initial consultation and pre-operative preparation to surgery and post-operative support. With a focus on patient safety, successful outcomes, and a compassionate approach, Mexico Bariatric Center has helped over 28,000+ patients achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health and quality of life.

