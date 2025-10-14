Mexico Bariatric Center Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Hospital Azar with 1,000+ Google Reviews

Mexico Bariatric Center Dr. Ron Elli and Mexico Cosmetic Center Director Flora Hospital Azar One-Year Anniversary Celebration with Staff

Mexico Bariatric Center marks Hospital Azar’s first anniversary and over 1,000 Google reviews, delivering world-class bariatric surgery and VIP patient care.

1,000+ reviews reflect our patients’ trust and our team’s dedication, setting the standard for medical tourism care.” — Dr. Ron Elli, Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center

TIJUANA, MEXICO, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center(MBC), a leader in medical tourism and world-class weight loss surgery, proudly marks a dual celebration: the first anniversary of its new, private, state-of-the-art Hospital Azar and a groundbreaking patient achievement surpassing 1,000 patient reviews on Google. As the most-reviewed bariatric facility in Tijuana, MBC celebrates this milestone with enthusiasm to broaden its services and elevate patient care.Opened in September 2024, Hospital Azar was initially designed for bariatric and cosmetic care and has since expanded to offer gynecology and soon, orthopedic services. In its first year, the hospital has hosted over 3,000 successful surgeries, expanding its expertise beyond traditional weight loss procedures. In total, MBC has helped close to 30,000 patients transform their lives worldwide.The facility has added new, advanced bariatric options to its comprehensive surgery packages, such as the Single Anastomosis Sleeve Ileal Bypass (SASI-S). Additionally, MBC performed its first endometriosis surgery in 2025, marking a significant step toward expanding access to specialized women’s healthcare in Tijuana, Mexico.The center continues to deliver life-changing outcomes for patients with complex and revision cases, including a successful procedure on a patient with a BMI of 110.Making Quality Healthcare Within Reach:The achievement of 1,000 Google reviews is a powerful indicator of the positive results MBC delivers. Patient feedback consistently praises “excellent bedside manners from the surgeons” and the hospital’s “outstanding professionalism” and “cleanliness,” reinforcing MBC’s reputation as the gold standard for international patients.To better accommodate its growing international patient base, MBC welcomes new patient coordinators from New Zealand and Canada. The center has also launched exclusive group travel packages for New Zealanders, making medical tourism more accessible and cost-effective.About Mexico Bariatric Center:Celebrating 13 years of excellence, Mexico Bariatric Center is the trusted leader in weight loss surgery worldwide. MBC is recognized for its double-board- certified bariatric surgeons and personalized care. With the launch of Hospital Azar, MBC now operates from a brand-new surgical facility designed to exceed the highest international standards for patient safety and comfort.Moving Forward:We are grateful to patients who choose us and place their trust in us. We are excited to continue our endeavor in changing individuals' lives. These positive reviews are a motivation for MBC’s team and help new customers make informed decisions. We encourage patients to leave their experiences on social media, as every review counts.

