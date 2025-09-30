California Intercontinental University Launches Hybrid Program to Support Student-Athletes

CIU debuts Hybrid Program, uniting athletics with blended academic pathways for student success.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU), an accredited institution recognized for its career-driven business education, announced the official launch of its new Hybrid Program. This initiative marks a significant step forward for CIU, which has long been a leader in delivering 100% online education, including its flagship Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program The hybrid model was introduced in August 2025 alongside the successful inauguration of CIU’s new athletics program, which features baseball, basketball, and soccer. Since its debut, the athletics division has already hosted several events and matches, bringing together students and the local community. The hybrid option was designed to extend this momentum, offering student-athletes the opportunity to combine online flexibility with in-person engagement at CIU’s Irvine, California headquarters.Blending Flexibility with ConnectionThe Hybrid Program delivers the best of both worlds, asynchronous online learning and dynamic face-to-face experiences. Student-athletes attend in-person sessions twice a week for six weeks, complementing their online coursework. The format fosters collaboration, increases engagement, and creates a sense of academic community while maintaining the flexibility working professionals and athletes require.“Launching this hybrid model reflects our commitment to innovation in higher education,” said Richard Madrigal, President of CIU. “We are creating opportunities for students to advance academically while staying connected to peers, faculty, and their athletic commitments. This is an important milestone in our growth as a university.”Building on CIU’s Strength in Business EducationThe new initiative underscores CIU’s continued evolution as a professional and academic advancement hub. The university’s accredited online DBA program remains its cornerstone, equipping graduates with advanced leadership, research, and strategic management skills. With students across the globe, CIU’s degrees empower professionals to elevate their careers, lead organizations with confidence, and shape the future of global business.By extending into hybrid learning, CIU demonstrates its vision for a future where online and in-person education work seamlessly together. The launch reflects CIU’s broader mission: to empower learners with flexible, high-quality programs, whether students pursue an online DBA degree, an MBA degree, a bachelor’s or associate program, or the new hybrid model tailored to student-athletes.A Growing Community and Vision for the FutureCIU has experienced significant growth in student population and community engagement, fueled by its student-centered approach and emphasis on practical career outcomes. Introducing the hybrid program represents a “first step” toward even greater expansion.As part of its pilot, the hybrid classroom officially opened on August 18 with a cohort of eight student-athletes. Students meet weekly at CIU’s Irvine office for collaborative instruction, mentorship, and access to essential resources. Scholarships are also available, with 20% of student-athletes receiving financial support to ensure access and opportunity.About California Intercontinental UniversityCalifornia Intercontinental University is an accredited university offering career-focused programs designed for working professionals worldwide. With a strong foundation in online learning, CIU provides degrees at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, including its renowned Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. Guided by its mission to deliver accessible, high-impact education, CIU equips graduates with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead in today’s competitive business environment.For more information about CIU’s Hybrid Program, athletics initiatives, or the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, visit www.caluniversity.edu

