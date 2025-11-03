UDC Hosting Second Chance Career Fair

The Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) will host a Second Chance Career Fair from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, November 7, at the Fortitude Treatment Center, 1747 S 900 W, in Salt Lake City.

The event is designed to connect individuals on probation or parole with second chance employers — businesses committed to providing meaningful job opportunities to those working to rebuild their lives after incarceration.

To ensure broad participation, buses will transport attendees from all UDC Community Correctional Centers to the Fortitude Treatment Center. Everyone on supervision is encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to connect directly with employers.

Several local and statewide companies will be on-site to discuss job openings, accept applications, and even conduct interviews. Workforce specialists and community partners will also be available to assist with résumé writing, interview preparation, and access to reentry support services.