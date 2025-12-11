This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – December 11, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Better Partnerships Build Better Buildings• RONA partners with Skilled Trades College and offers a scholarship to a deserving student• London Build 2025 Wraps Up with Record Attendance, Gears Up for Landmark 2026 Edition• AEM Honors Member Companies for Decades of Industry Leadership and Contributions• AEM elects 2026 officers and board directors• RONA partners with Chagall to better contribute to housing development across Canada• Speaker Roster Released: Made Right Conference to Feature Sessions by Bird Construction, Diamond Schmitt, STMG Architecture, and More• Building Efficiency Through Unified Construction Software• Why AI Adoption in Real Estate Is Stuck - and How We’re Fixing It• The Automated Dock Solution• Cash flow mastery for contractors: Avoiding the trap of ‘profit without cash’• Delivering Mass Transit Projects Safely: How PCL Keeps People Moving• Report: Cutting Costs Drives 2025 Smart Building Investments• Leadership Changes Announced at QuadReal Amid Global Growth• New Purpose-Built Rental Community Coming to Spruce Grove by 2027• Canadian Cleantech Firm Brings Carbon-Reducing Concrete Admixture to Market• MPAC Reports Strong 2025 Growth in Residential and Commercial Assessments• CertaPro Paints It Pink, Raises $130K for Breast Cancer Research in 2025• Graham and Stantec Selected for Delivery of the Brantford Sports and Entertainment CentreStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.