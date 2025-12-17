This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – December 17, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Multi-Family Housing Leads Canada’s Building Permit Surge in October• How Graham Construction Is Building the Trinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability at the University of Toronto• Build, Learn, Grow: Inside the Small Business Workshop at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026• 2025 AI Adoption Retrospect: Moving Beyond Hype to Meaningful Adoption• Jane Goodall Institute’s Dr. Lilian Pintea to Keynote Geo Week 2026 on Geospatial Innovation in Conservation• Revizto Unveils New Infrastructure Tools to Transform Complex Project Delivery• CMHC Reports Slowing Housing Starts Trend Driven by Ontario and BC Declines• Demystifying construction accounting: Revenue recognition and job costing explained• Architects deserve a creative platform for modern building design• Your Complete WALKING FLOORTroubleshooting Hub• 2026 PCL Construction Industry Outlook: Key Trends, Data and Sector Insights• RONA+ continues its expansion with 10 new conversions• Ontario Builder Fined $1M+ After Pleading Guilty to Illegal Home Construction• Bluwatr Acquires Majority Stake in LPAS to Accelerate AEC Innovation• Three Graduate Students Honoured for Advancing Wood Construction Innovation in Canada• SBC Expands 2026 Board to Drive Canada’s High-Performance Building MovementStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

