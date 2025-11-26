Submit Release
MDC reopens viewing platform at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Renovation of the viewing platform at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area (CA) in Boone County has been completed, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the overlook.

The overlook area at Eagle Bluffs CA was temporarily closed in November of 2023 to allow for renovation of the viewing platform and removal of the boardwalks. MDC staff removed the boardwalks due to aging infrastructure and an increased concern for public safety.  Trail users will continue to access the overlook platform along the same routes as before, and the platform continues to be accessible on foot from both the KATY Trail and South Warren School Road.

Learn more about Eagle Bluffs CA at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooX.

