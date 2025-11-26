Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge Announces Holiday 'Sip, Shop & Glow' Celebration on Wednesday, December 3

Our Sip, Shop & Glow celebration is more than a holiday event. It is an opportunity for guests to slow down, connect, and treat themselves during a season that is often busy and stressful.” — Suzanne Owen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge has announced its annual holiday event, Sip, Shop & Glow, returning Wednesday, December 3 from 4 to 7 PM. This year’s celebration is designed to spotlight local businesses, elevate community connection, and offer guests an exclusive evening of luxury self-care during the busiest season of the year.Hosted at the spa’s West Main Street location, the event brings together boutique vendors, beauty pop-ups, and curated holiday gift selections. Attendees will enjoy light bites and bubbly while browsing offerings from local makers and experiencing firsthand the services that have positioned Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge as a leading destination for aesthetic and wellness care in Charlottesville.The evening will feature several exclusive experiences, including complimentary Mini HydraFacial eye and lip treatments for the first 10 guests and holiday goodie bags for the first 25 attendees. Event-only specials, including savings of up to 40 percent on select packages, will be available exclusively to those present. Guests will also have the chance to win raffle prizes throughout the event.“We are excited to bring the community together for a night that highlights both self-care and local artistry,” said Suzanne Owen, owner and general manager of Neroli Med Spa. “Our Sip, Shop & Glow celebration is more than a holiday event. It is an opportunity for guests to slow down, connect, and treat themselves during a season that is often busy and stressful.”In the spirit of the holidays, attendees are encouraged to arrive in festive attire, incorporating silver, gold, or a touch of sparkle. Guests who bring a friend will receive an additional raffle entry, reinforcing the spa’s emphasis on community and shared experiences.Space is limited, and interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance to secure access to the exclusive offerings and festivities.Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, December 3Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PMLocation: Neroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge, 507 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VAFor more information or to RSVP, guests may visit the event registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-shop-glow-event-tickets-1925508962139?aff=oddtdtcreator About Neroli Med Spa & Beauty LoungeNeroli Med Spa & Beauty Lounge is a premier aesthetic and wellness destination in Charlottesville. The spa offers advanced medical-grade skincare, injectables, body contouring, and holistic beauty services. Neroli is dedicated to creating personalized experiences that blend clinical expertise with luxury, helping clients look and feel their best year-round.

