The Look Advanced Aesthetics Hosts 'Brunch & Botox' Holiday Prep Event on November 30th

HANOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Look Advanced Aesthetics is welcoming the holiday season with an exclusive beauty and wellness event designed to help guests look and feel their best. On Sunday, November 30th from 11 AM - 4 PM, the practice will host Brunch & Botox , a festive afternoon of pampering, elevated skincare education, and event-only savings.Held at 269 Hanover Street, Upper Level, Hanover, MA, the event invites guests to enjoy a warm, luxurious atmosphere while discovering the South Shore’s newest destination for advanced skincare and personalized aesthetic care.A Luxury Holiday ExperienceGuests can look forward to:Brunch bites, bubbly, and a relaxing, welcoming space$10/unit Botox for event guests onlyRaffles, exclusive holiday specials, and on-site shoppingAn opportunity to meet and learn from The Look’s leading clinical expertFeaturing Leah McCabe, RN, BSN — Aesthetic Nurse Injector & Clinical SpecialistCentral to the event is Leah McCabe, RN, BSN, a highly experienced aesthetic nurse injector and one of The Look Advanced Aesthetics’ most sought-after providers. With over 16 years of clinical and aesthetic medicine experience, Leah brings a natural, results-focused approach to injectables and corrective skin services.Known for her warm bedside manner and her personalized treatment style, she blends:Deep clinical expertiseAdvanced dermatological knowledgeA thoughtful, client-centered philosophyHer goal is to enhance confidence, deliver real, visible results, and ensure every guest feels seen, understood, and cared for.The Look Advanced Aesthetics: A Personalized Approach to SkincareThe Look was founded on the belief that skincare should be customized, elevated, and rooted in real results. The practice offers corrective treatments wrapped in luxury — blending clinical-grade technology with a calming, never-rushed environment.Every service is tailored, every visit is curated, and every client is treated as a one-of-a-kind.Technology Spotlight: The Candela MatrixProDuring the event, guests will have the chance to learn about — and schedule — one of the industry’s most advanced skin-renewal platforms, the MatrixPro by Candela, now offered at The Look.The Matrixsystem addresses tone, texture, laxity, and aging concerns using three highly effective technologies:RF Microneedling: Collagen stimulation at multiple depths for tightening, volume restoration, and wrinkle reductionFractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture, tone, fine lines, and overall radianceBulk Heating: Smooths superficial and deeper layers with no needles or downtimeMatrixis suitable for all ages and all skin tones, offering visible, natural-looking results with minimal downtime and consistent, precision-calibrated energy delivery.Giving Back: Toys for Tots Donation DriveIn the spirit of the season, the event will also support Marine Toys for Tots, a program dedicated to delivering joy and hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.Guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys, helping make the holidays brighter for local families in need.A Must-Attend Afternoon of Beauty, Community & GlowWith exclusive Botox pricing, premium skincare education, festive treats, expert guidance from Leah McCabe, and the opportunity to give back, Brunch & Botox is set to be one of the season’s most anticipated events at The Look Advanced Aesthetics.RSVP TodaySpace is limited for this special holiday event.Reserve your spot now for Brunch & Botox, or learn more at www.thelookadvancedaesthetics.com

