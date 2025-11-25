Laser Skincare by Melinda Unveils Cutting-Edge Aesthetic Technology with the Candela Matrix® Pro and Nordlys® Systems

Bringing the Candela Matrix Pro and Nordlys® systems to our practice is a reflection of our dedication to staying at the forefront of aesthetic innovation.” — Melinda McAlees

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Skincare by Melinda is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® and Candela Nordlys® platforms to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. These state-of-the-art technologies represent a significant advancement in non-invasive skincare solutions, offering clients enhanced results in skin rejuvenation, texture refinement, and overall skin health. With this launch, Laser Skincare by Melinda continues its commitment to providing the most effective, science-backed treatments in a welcoming and professional environment.What is the MatrixSystem?More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Laser Skincare by Melinda to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Laser Skincare by Melinda to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:-RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.-Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.-Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns, such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone, while offering benefits like:-Customized treatments for all skin tones and types-Visible results with minimal downtime-Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and HandpiecesSWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.-Frax 1550 nm & Frax 1940 nm Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers:These dual fractional lasers provide both deeper (1550) and superficial (1940) resurfacing with minimal downtime. The Frax 1940 is also associated with improvements in overall skin health, as demonstrated in published epigenetic research. Together, they help refine texture, tone, and pigmentation.-Light & Bright™ Treatment: A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.Note: Availability of each handpiece may vary by provider.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?-The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)Treatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Laser Skincare of Melinda-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebritiesLaser Skincare by Melinda: Dedicated to Transformative Care"Bringing the Candela Matrix Pro and Nordlyssystems to our practice is a reflection of our dedication to staying at the forefront of aesthetic innovation," said Melinda McAlees, founder of Laser Skincare by Melinda. "Our clients deserve the best, and these technologies allow us to deliver transformative results with minimal downtime and maximum comfort,” she added.At Laser Skincare by Melinda, patients can discover how Matrixand NordlysTreatments can help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, email MEL@MedicalEstheticsandLaser.com, visit https://www.laserskincarebymelinda.com/ or call (813) 493-8686.About Laser Skincare by MelindaLaser Skincare by Melinda McAlees is a premier aesthetic practice in Tampa Bay, established in 2009 and known for combining advanced technology with personalized, compassionate care. Led by Melinda McAlees—a Certified Medical Electrologist, seven-time Certified Ultherapist, and top-rated Cosmetic Laser Specialist—the practice brings over 15 years of expertise in customized laser and skin rejuvenation treatments.Melinda is highly regarded for tailoring every treatment plan to each patient’s needs, focusing on concerns such as sun damage, acne scarring, aging skin, vascular irregularities, and uneven texture. She offers the latest innovations in laser hair removal, skin tightening, collagen stimulation, vein and redness reduction, and overall skin health. Her warm, supportive approach has earned her long-standing patient relationships and a trusted reputation throughout Tampa Bay.The practice features an extensive suite of FDA-cleared technologies, including the Candela GentleMax Pro (Alexandrite, Nd:YAG, and specialty vascular handpiece for treating veins and red spots), Nordlys IPL and multi-platform system for pigmentation, redness, capillaries, and scar improvement, Candela laser hair removal systems, Ultherapy for deep tissue tightening, Matrix RF microneedling, RF Sublative and Sublime treatments, Exceed Microneedling for advanced collagen induction, medical microneedling, and PRX biostimulation. Melinda continues to refine her skills through ongoing education, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care in a comfortable, positive environment.Laser Skincare by Melinda is dedicated to helping every patient look and feel their personal best with safe, effective, and results-driven treatments.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela’s trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including Matrix™, Glacē™, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

