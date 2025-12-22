Haply Robotics and Geomagic Freeform Debut Co-Developed 3D Sculpting Breakthroughs at CES 2025

Haply's MinVerse 3D Mouse has been fully integrated into Geomagic Freeform software platform Sculpting in Geomagic Freeform with Haply's 3D mouse

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haply Robotics is excited to announce a series of co-developed demonstrations with the Geomagic Freeform team at CES Las Vegas 2026, showcasing the future of tactile digital creation. Building on our award-winning collaboration, Haply and Geomagic Freeform will unveil new immersive sculpting experiences powered by Haply’s ultra-precise haptic technology and the latest MinVerse 3D mouse into Geomagic Freeform’s software ecosystem.This year at CES, visitors will experience—for the very first time—how professional organic modeling, CAD-level precision, and high-fidelity haptics come together into a portable, accessible XR workflow that delivers the realism of clay sculpting with the power of a world-class digital platform, all at an affordable price point.________________________________________A New Era of 3D CreationThe joint demonstrations highlight the next stage of spatial and tactile craftsmanship:• Haptic-Driven Digital SculptingAttendees can sculpt, carve, smooth, and refine digital materials with lifelike force feedback delivered through Haply’s 3D haptic mouse —bringing true tactile sensation into XR design workflows.• Portable, Studio-Grade PerformanceThis combined solution allows creators to bring professional accuracy anywhere they work—classrooms, studios, coffee shops, labs, or mobile design setups—without sacrificing fidelity, responsiveness, or creative control.• Frictionless Workflow Between Hardware and SoftwareHaply and Geomagic Freeform have collaborated to ensure a seamless integration between Haply’s MinVerse 3D mouse device and Geomagic Freeform’s modeling engine, delivering unmatched responsiveness and a natural sculpting feel.________________________________________SIGN UP to Experience MinVerse with Geomagic Freeform Live at CESWe have a limited number of places for Visitors to experience firsthand the magic of 3D sculpting live at CES. Resident Geomagic Freeform experts will be delivering small group workshops to lucky participants who will experience next-generation tactile design features and real-time XR sculpting workflows. To secure your spot, click here ________________________________________“CES is the perfect stage to showcase what’s possible when leading innovators in haptics and digital modeling work side by side,” said Colin Gallacher of Haply Robotics. “We can’t wait for creators to experience firsthand the precision, realism, and expressive freedom this platform unlocks.”________________________________________Visit Haply at CES 2026Venetian Expo Centre Booth# 55235Experience the full lineup of demonstrations and meet the teams behind the technology.Learn more at www.haply.co

