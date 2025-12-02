C4UHC Announces Early Bird Registration for its 2027 Symposium on Reducing Barriers to Increasing Patient Safety

C4UHC 2027 Symposium Image - Early Bird Registration Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC)

Healthcare Professionals Will Meet at Margaritaville Resort Orlando on March 8-11, 2027 to Promote the Adoption of the ANSI Standard for Vendor Credentialing.

We can collaborate as an industry at our conference on best practices in launching and implementing the new ANSI standard to help achieve our top priority – increasing patient safety.” — Carter Lonsberry, Executive Director, C4UHC

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC), Inc., announced today that Early Bird registration for its next 2027 Symposium is now open. The event will be held at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida, on March 8-11, 2027.“Anchored In the Standard,” a 3.5-day C4UHC event, is open to all healthcare providers, suppliers, and vendors interested in enhancing patient safety by decreasing the costs and inefficiencies associated with vendor credentialing.“We are launching Early Bird registration for the next C4UHC Symposium today to make it easier for healthcare professionals to plan ahead and include the event for future travel budgets now,” said Carter Lonsberry, Executive Director, C4UHC.“By early 2027, C4UHC will have completed work with our partner, the Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI), on drafting a new ANSI standard on healthcare vendor credentialing. We can collaborate as an industry at our conference on best practices in launching and implementing the standard to help achieve our top priority – increasing patient safety.”C4UHC Symposium 2027 Fees are as follows:- Symposium ParticipantsEarly Bird Price: $895.00, a $200 discount (18.26%) off the full regular price of $1,095- C4UHC MembersEarly Bird Price: $547.50 – a 50% discount off the full regular price.*Please note that only two tickets can be purchased at that price per organizationFor future updates on the C4UHC 2027 Symposium and to register, visit the C4UHC website at https://c4uhc.org/symposium2027/ About C4UHC:The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) promotes the common business interest for healthcare ecosystem organizations by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about/

