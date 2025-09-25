C4UHC and HSI Drive Forward American National Standard for Non-Employee Representatives Credentialing in Healthcare

Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC)

New Healthcare Standard Underway

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) and the Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) today announced the launch of a U.S. standards drafting committee to establish “Credentialing Requirements for Non-Employee (Vendor) Representatives in Healthcare Settings.”This new effort brings together healthcare providers, suppliers, and industry experts to create a domestic standard that defines minimum credentialing requirements for third-party, non-employee representatives entering healthcare facilities. The standard will ensure safe, consistent, and efficient support for patient care and facility operations.“Every day, healthcare systems depend on thousands of non-employee representatives—from medical device specialists to pharmaceutical educators—to deliver safe and effective care,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director of C4UHC. “By establishing a clear, consistent credentialing standard, we’re making it easier for organizations to protect patients, streamline operations, and strengthen trust across the healthcare ecosystem.”Representatives covered by the standard may include those providing:• Pharmaceutical detailing and education• Medical device service, installation, or support• Equipment maintenance and calibration• Food and nutrition services• Facilities operationsThe standard will set expectations across key areas, including identification, background screening, immunization, training (e.g., HIPAA, infection control), and compliance with site-specific protocols. Its aim: to reduce redundancy and inconsistencies while advancing safety, accountability, and administrative efficiency across healthcare systems.“Standardization creates clarity,” said Dr. Veronica Edwards, CEO of HSI. “With this initiative, we’re giving healthcare organizations and suppliers a common framework that protects patients, improves efficiency, and empowers vendor partners to deliver their expertise with confidence.”Who Will BenefitThe standard is expected to impact and engage a wide range of stakeholders, including:• Hospitals and health systems• Long-term care and ambulatory providers• Medical device and pharmaceutical suppliers• Credentialing service providers• Facility support contractors (e.g., food service, construction, maintenance)• Regulatory and accreditation bodies (e.g., CMS, The Joint Commission)• Occupational health and compliance departments• Health IT and cybersecurity vendors managing credentialing platformsCall for Experts!C4UHC and HSI are currently seeking experts to participate in the Standards Drafting Committee. Interested organizations and individuals can apply online at https://c4uhc.org/hsi-form/ A fee schedule, outlined in the form, will help support project administration.About C4UHCThe Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) advances the common interests of healthcare organizations by promoting a national standard for non-employee credentialing. The consortium’s work strengthens patient safety, safeguards confidentiality, reduces duplicative costs, and aligns the needs of both providers and suppliers. Learn more: c4uhc.org/about About HSIThe Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) develops American national standards in Healthcare Organization Management. As an ANSI-accredited standards developer, HSI is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, and well-being of patients while creating and upholding standards that enable U.S. businesses to remain competitive in healthcare worldwide.

