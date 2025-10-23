Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) Names Carter Lonsberry as Its Next Executive Director

Carter Lonsberry C4UHC Executive Director Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC)

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) announced today the appointment of healthcare industry leader Carter Lonsberry as the organization’s new executive director.Mr. Lonsberry brings more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership, clinical sales, and policy-driven innovation to C4UHC, which advocates for the adoption of a national standard in healthcare supplier credentialing. He is widely recognized as the founder of the National Association of Medical Device Representatives (NAMDR), Hospital Rep Safety Solutions (HRSS), a federally listed Patient Safety Organization (PSO), and HCIR College. At HCIR College, he developed the REP Number™, a national framework designed to help vendors meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Conditions of Participation (CoP) requirement for verification of competency. His work has advanced alignment between vendor education, hospital policy, and national compliance standards, reinforcing C4UHC’s mission to strengthen consistency and transparency in healthcare credentialing.In his new role, Mr. Lonsberry will continue to advance the C4UHC mission, engage stakeholders, and provide strategic leadership with a specific focus on growing membership.Mr. Lonsberry will take over from outgoing executive director Nancy Pakieser, who is stepping down to focus on family and personal pursuits. Ms. Pakieser is currently collaborating with Mr. Lonsberry to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities.“We couldn’t be happier to have Carter join us at this pivotal moment in C4UHC’s mission. His history of innovation and numerous successes in elevating healthcare standards make him an ideal fit for our future goals. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance industry-wide credentialing standards,” said Christina Myers, Chair of the C4UHC Board of Directors. “We also appreciate Nancy and all of her important work to successfully expand C4UHC and our influence in the past two years and wish her the absolute best in her next chapter.”Throughout his career, Mr. Lonsberry has collaborated with hospitals, credentialing organizations, and regulatory bodies to raise standards for non-hospital personnel entering sterile surgical environments. His leadership has driven national hospital access for emerging medical technologies and supported compliance with CMS and The Joint Commission standards.“I’ve long admired C4UHC because I know how important and challenging its mission is. I can’t wait to get started and build on the momentum they have collectively created in advocating for a national standard that will reduce inefficiencies in the system while enhancing patient care and safety,” said Mr. Lonsberry.While at C4UHC, Ms. Pakieser’s accomplishments included the expansion of the organization’s annual symposium as well as launching a collaborative initiative with Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) to form a U.S. standards drafting committee to define “Credentialing Requirements for Non-Employee (Vendor) Representatives in Healthcare Settings.”“It’s been an honor to lead C4UHC, and I’m gratified to see all the progress we’ve made together. I thank the board for its support, all our members for their commitment, and the industry overall for its openness to changing a system for the better,” said Ms. Pakieser. “I’m excited to see C4UHC grow even more under Carter’s leadership and wish him all the best in this important role.”About C4UHC:The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) promotes the common business interests of healthcare ecosystem organizations by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about

