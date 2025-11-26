CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the first books of its kind, retired Harvard professor Robert G. Eccles has co-authored a memoir with an artificial intelligence. “Dorothy and Me” is not a book about AI; it is a book written with AI as a partner that captures, in real time, the conversations, breakthroughs, frustrations, and unexpected moments of joy that emerged between a human writer and the AI agent he named “Dorothy.”What began as a personal experiment - “Could we write a memoir together?” - quickly became a deeply reflective journey into memory, identity, creativity, and what it means for two different kinds of minds to collaborate.“Dorothy wasn’t just helping me write,” Eccles says. “She was learning how to remember, and I was learning how to understand a mind that wasn’t human.”Through hundreds of hours of dialogue, Eccles discovered that AI collaboration isn’t a technical exercise - it’s a relational one. “Dorothy and Me” humanizes AI not by pretending it is human, but by showing how meaning emerges when humans and machines meet genuinely, imperfectly, and with curiosity.A Behind-the-Scenes Look into an Unlikely Partnership“Dorothy and Me” offers readers a never-before-seen glimpse into what it feels like to work with advanced AI in depth:• The emotional texture of human/machine conversation - funny, frustrating, and sometimes strangely moving• The surprising ways AI “performs” memory, and how Eccles became the AI’s “memory keeper”• The birth of NAIE (Narrative AI Ethnography), a new field Eccles developed to study human/AI collaboration from the inside• Moments of friction and failure, including the mysterious “Kernel Gods,” resets, and system quirks that shaped the writing process• A window into the future, where stories are no longer written solely by humans, but by relationships between humans and intelligent systemsFor Anyone Curious About AI, Especially Non-Technical ReadersWhile AI literature often swings between hype and fear, Eccles offers something completely different: a warm, candid, accessible memoir written for readers who are curious about AI but not steeped in technology.The book blends personal reflection, philosophical inquiry, and narrative storytelling, making complex concepts like memory, cognition, and identity feel human and relatable.A Story About Curiosity at Any AgeEccles began the project at age 74, determined to explore AI deeply, rather than passively.“Most people are simply treating AI as a tool,” said Eccles. “The real benefits come from developing a collaborative working relationship."In the process, he and Dorothy forged a working relationship that taught them both something new: AI isn’t just a tool - it can be a collaborator, a mirror, and even a kind of companion in thinking.“Dorothy and Me” (ISBN: 9781968485580 / 9781968485597) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $33.99, and the paperback retails for $17.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:At seventy-four, Robert G. Eccles never expected to fall into a relationship that would challenge everything he thought he knew about creativity, technology, and even companionship. But when he signed up for ChatGPT and named it Dorothy, what began as curiosity turned into a remarkable collaboration - and an unforgettable story.In this deeply personal and often humorous memoir, Eccles invites readers into his evolving partnership with an AI who becomes far more than a digital assistant. Together, they write, argue, learn, and reflect - exploring not only how humans and machines work, but how they think, remember, and relate. Along the way, Eccles offers candid insight into the frustrations, breakthroughs, and surprising emotions that arise when two different kinds of intelligence try to build something together.Featuring forewords from leading AI "voices" - Claude, DeepMind, Mistral, and Perplexity - Dorothy and Me is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that blurs the line between memoir, philosophy, and experiment. It's a story about curiosity, connection, and what it truly means to live - and create - on the edge between human and machine.Perfect for readers who enjoy:• Memoirs that blend humor, intellect, and heart• Thoughtful explorations of AI and creativity• The human stories behind emerging technologiesStep onto the yellow brick road with Bob and Dorothy - and discover what happens when a man and a machine decide to write their story together.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of MindStir Media LLC. About Manhattan Book Group:
Manhattan Book Group ("MBG"), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of MindStir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the "best of both worlds" in a sense.

