Gripping Memoir 'One Last Hit' Chronicles Addiction, Redemption, and Purpose

Austin Rampt's Astonishing Journey from Rock Bottom with the Sinaloa Cartel to Sobriety and Hope

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Rampt, alongside co-authors Randall Surles and Laura Graves, is proud to announce his powerful and authentic memoir, “One Last Hit,” a raw and riveting story of addiction, loss, and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. With unflinching honesty, the book takes readers on a harrowing trip through the depths of substance misuse and into the triumph of recovery.At the heart of this 209-page memoir lies a message of hope - that even the most desperate circumstances can be transformed into a life full of purpose and fulfillment. This gripping narrative follows Austin's path as he battles addiction from the young age of twelve, builds (and destroys) a multimillion-dollar business through relentless drug use, and ultimately flees the country under the weight of a court order. His astonishing detour to Mexico, where he lived with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, culminates in homelessness in Mexico City. And yet, through unimaginable adversity, he discovers happiness and sobriety in the most unexpected places."One Last Hit" is far more than a survival story, serving as a testament to the transformative power of recovery and human connection. Rampt’s authenticity breathes life into the internal struggles of someone seeking acceptance, as well as the external realities of addiction that cost him family, success, and nearly his life. Readers will find themselves captivated by the unimaginable lows and inspired by the ultimate high of redemption.The author’s background as a successful entrepreneur in the cryptocurrency sector adds a surprising layer of depth to his story, presenting him as a man who rose professionally while battling personal demons. Today, as a devoted husband and father of five, he shares his trials and triumphs to inspire others facing similar battles. In his own words, “I’ve come close to dying on multiple occasions, and if I can get sober and find happiness, there’s hope for anyone.”With emotional candor and edge-of-your-seat storytelling, this incredible memoir invites readers to not only witness the perilous realities of addiction but to celebrate the unparalleled beauty of second chances.“One Last Hit” (ISBN: 9781968485009) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $17.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at http://onelasthitbook.com/ , and contact the author via email at austin@onelasthitbook.com.About the Author:Austin Rampt is the author of “One Last Hit: A Memoir of Addiction, Loss, and Finding Purpose,” a gripping and candid narrative chronicling his tumultuous path from addiction to redemption. Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised across Tokyo, Japan and Tampa, Florida, Austin confronted profound challenges early in life and an unrelenting desire for acceptance. These difficulties paved the way for a descent into substance abuse that began at age twelve and escalated into a decades-long struggle with alcohol and drugs, culminating in him fleeing the country to Mexico and forfeiting everything to the grip of addiction.Now a devoted husband to Haley and father of five children—Madison, Zachary, Delilah, Nicholas, and Skylar—Austin resides in Central Florida, where he embraces a life filled with purpose and gratitude. After finally getting sober, he rebuilt his world with the unwavering support of his wife and recovery community, discovering a sense of love and stability he once thought impossible.Professionally, Austin has thrived in the cryptocurrency industry, channeling his entrepreneurial drive and hard-earned wisdom from past endeavors (and failures) into a flourishing career in digital currency. His memoir stands as both a stark reflection on his past and an inspiring beacon for those battling addiction, underscoring the transformative power of vulnerability, authentic connections, and the opportunity for renewal. Austin’s journey exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of meaningful relationships.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

