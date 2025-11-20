Laurie Nilo-Klug Launches 'Career B.L.I.S.S.' to Guide Students and Early Professionals Toward Fulfilling Careers

New Book Offers a Concrete Plan for Transitioning from College to Career with Confidence

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly released book, "Career B.L.I.S.S.: How to Transition from College to Career with Ease" by Laurie Nilo-Klug, brings fresh hope and actionable solutions for students navigating their way into the workforce. Designed with first-generation college students and career starters in mind, this book equips readers with the tools needed to bridge the gap between education and employment while staying true to their authentic selves.Laurie Nilo-Klug, a seasoned career coach, professor, and digital marketing expert, draws from her years of experience helping hundreds of students and clients define and achieve their professional goals. Beyond practical advice, her B.L.I.S.S. method emphasizes self-discovery, clear planning, and bold communication with employers - innovatively challenging the conventional "get a job" formula."Writing this book was deeply personal for me," Laurie states. "My own struggles after college helped me realize that traditional career advice often overlooks how personal identity and values intersect with professional goals. I wanted to create something that empowers readers to own who they are and communicate that effectively to employers."From the fear of choosing the “right” career to navigating the intimidating practice of networking, "Career B.L.I.S.S." is formatted to help readers confront and overcome these challenges. Through relatable personal stories and well-structured strategies, Nilo-Klug presents transformational chapters, such as her breakdown of networking that's both approachable and impactful.The author’s philosophy revolves around flipping the script on traditional career advice. There's a particular focus on helping underrepresented groups in the workforce feel seen, heard, and empowered throughout their professional journeys. The book’s value doesn’t end with recent graduates - it also resonates with career switchers looking to realign their paths.This powerful book is more than a guide. It’s a mindset shift that allows readers to move beyond jobless frustration to a career that feels meaningful and rewarding.“Career B.L.I.S.S.” (ISBN: 9781967458936 / 9781967458929) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $26.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:College students are fearful of not choosing the “right” career, competing with more experienced candidates, and not being able to graduate from college with a job lined up. What if, when you graduate from college, you already have everything you need to start your career, you just need to know how to communicate it?When readers get their hand on this book, “Career B.L.I.S.S. – How to Transition from College to Career with Ease,” they will walk away knowing:• How to easily communicate to employers why they are the right candidate• Their concrete plan of action for their career• How to grow their network without feeling fake or superficial• The exact steps they need to take to build a career that celebrates who they are and supports the lifestyle they wantAbout the Author:Laurie Nilo-Klug is a career coach with experience in digital marketing and a strong passion for helping others attain meaningful careers. She guides career coaching clients through a 5-step self-discovery process (known as the B.L.I.S.S. method) that helps them develop career paths that align with the life they want to live. Then, she uses her background in marketing to help clients prove to employers exactly why they need to be hired. She’s been featured in Thrive Global, ABC Washington, and FOX 5. She also an adjunct professor at Seattle University, where she developed the first career development course that is offered for credit in the Albers School of Business & Economics. Think of her as The Connector. Getting students from jobless to job B.L.I.S.S.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

