Updated with Video: MPD Searching for Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary in Northeast.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 3:48 a.m., the suspect entered an unoccupied residence in the 300 block of 12th Street, Northeast, stole property, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/uZgl4NgTa7E

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25167539

###

