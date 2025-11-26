MPD Makes Arrests in Southwest Assault and Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects in the robbery of an establishment and assault with a knife in Southwest.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to an establishment in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of a robbery. The suspects entered the establishment and began stealing merchandise in the victim's presence. One of the suspects attempted to make a transaction with the victim, but the victim refused and confronted the suspect about stealing merchandise. The suspect yanked the credit card machine from the register. The second suspect brandished a knife to force the victim's compliance, but the victim again refused. The suspects took more merchandise before fleeing the store.

Responding officers located both suspects a short distance from the establishment and placed both under arrest. 33-year-old Alex Charles Allen of Southeast, DC, and 36-year-old Elbert Ducas Shands of Southwest, DC, were charged with Robbery of an Establishment, Destruction of Property, and Theft II. Shands was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25179320

###