MPD Arrests Three Suspects in 2024 Southeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of three suspects in a 2024 fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 1:05 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Malik Gliss, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit responded to DC Jail to charge 20-year-old Steven Metts of Southeast, DC, 22-year-old Keondre Carroll of Southeast, DC, and 21-year-old Jovontae Wallace of District Heights, MD, with First Degree Murder While Armed for their role in the shooting death of Malik Gliss. Following their booking, all three suspects were remanded back into the custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

CCN: 24012295

###