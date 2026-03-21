MPD Seeking Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud.

Sunday, February 15, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., property was stolen from the victim’s parked vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street and North Carolina Avenue, Northeast. Later that day, the victim’s stolen credit card was fraudulently used in the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast.

The suspect using the stolen credit card was captured by a security camera and can be seen in the photo below and this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26020915

###