Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,800 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud.

Sunday, February 15, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., property was stolen from the victim’s parked vehicle at the intersection of 13th Street and North Carolina Avenue, Northeast. Later that day, the victim’s stolen credit card was fraudulently used in the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast.

The suspect using the stolen credit card was captured by a security camera and can be seen in the photo below and this video:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia. 

CCN: 26020915

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Seeking Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.