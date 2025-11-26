Arrest Made in a 2022 Southeast Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a man with a gun in Southeast in 2022.
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun, struck the victim several times with it, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.
On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old Anthony Hammond, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 22119133
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.