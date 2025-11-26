Arrest Made in a 2022 Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted a man with a gun in Southeast in 2022.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun, struck the victim several times with it, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old Anthony Hammond, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 22119133

