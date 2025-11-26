Chronic Tacos Rewards Fans with Triple Points This Black Friday

This Black Friday, Chronic Tacos is giving its loyal fans even more reasons to feast. On Friday, November 28, 2025, all Chronic Tacos loyalty members will earn Triple Points, that’s 3 points for every $1 spent, all day long. Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mex

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Black Friday, Chronic Tacos is giving its loyal fans even more reasons to feast. On Friday, November 28, 2025, all Chronic Tacos loyalty members will earn Triple Points, that’s 3 points for every $1 spent, all day long.The exclusive one-day offer is available only to Loyalty Members and will automatically apply to qualifying purchases made in-store or through the Chronic Tacos App. Whether guests are grabbing tacos on the go, fueling up between shopping stops, or making a post-holiday meal run, every dollar will go further toward earning future rewards.“Black Friday is all about big deals, and we wanted to deliver something truly rewarding for our loyal guests,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “Triple Points is our way of saying thank you to the #Tacolife community and giving them even more value heading into the holiday season.”For over two decades, Chronic Tacos has served bold, SoCal-inspired Mexican flavors with authenticity, attitude, and a commitment to its fans. Loyalty members enjoy exclusive perks throughout the year, including special offers, discounts, and rewards, making Black Friday the perfect time to join.The Triple Points promotion is valid only on November 28, 2025. To participate, guests must be enrolled in the Chronic Tacos loyalty program Follow Chronic Tacos on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and visit www.ChronicTacos.com to find a location near you or sign up for the rewards program.About Chronic TacosChronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid-back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items, including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Impossible Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit ChronicTacos.com.

