New AI program for small businesses

Release date: 26/11/25

The Malinauskas Government will deliver a new program for small and family business owners to help demystify artificial intelligence (AI) and assist them in using it to benefit their businesses.

The program, which will open for registrations in early 2026, will give small and family businesses practical, one-on-one support to help them understand, plan and apply AI tools in their operations.

It has been developed in response to feedback from small businesses saying they have strong interest in AI and digital technologies, however, they feel they have a lack of ability and confidence to use AI tools safely and effectively.

The Malinauskas Government is now seeking delivery partners for the program. Delivery partners can access up to $370,000 in funding over an 18-month period from 2025-2027 to design and deliver the program.

The successful delivery partners will work directly with small and family businesses, providing mentoring and coaching and hands-on support in developing business plans or roadmaps tailored to individual business needs.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday, 5 December 2025.

For more information about becoming a delivery partner for this program, visit https://business.sa.gov.au/programs/ai-capability-pilot-program

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Through my extensive discussions with small business owners across the state, it has been clear that there’s growing interest in AI and the opportunities it can bring.

This program responds directly to what we heard – that businesses want to build their digital capability but need support to do it safely, effectively and in a way that suits their operations.

We’re inviting experienced service providers to partner with us in delivering the AI Capability Pilot Program and help shape how South Australian small and family businesses can use AI to improve productivity and drive growth in their business.

Attributable to Michael Brown

There is tremendous potential for small businesses to use artificial intelligence to their benefit.

This new program will support them to use AI tools to effectively improve productivity and drive growth.