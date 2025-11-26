Operation Safe Hills targeting speeding motorcycle riders

Release date: 26/11/25

Police will be targeting speeding motorcycle riders over the upcoming festive season, in a bid to reduce fatalities and serious accidents on the road.

So far this year seven motorcyclists have lost their life on our roads, with 162 receiving serious life-changing injuries, including four passengers. There have been 650 collisions involving motorcycles.

In the past five years, 81 motorcyclists and one motorcycle passenger have lost their lives on our roads. The majority of these fatalities have been men (96 per cent were male and 4 per cent female).

The most common causes of riders at fault were drink and drug driving (48 per cent), speed (43 per cent), and dangerous driving (40 per cent).

Unfortunately, most deaths occur when motorcycle riders hit a fixed object or leave the road when out of control.

Police will conduct Operation Safe Hills targeting speeding around the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu, and Barossa, as well as the outer metropolitan areas over the next few months.

Speed cameras will be at multiple locations over Fridays, weekends and public holidays right through to April next year.

Last year’s Operation Safe Hills saw 12,663 motorists detected for speeding, with most of these riders detected at more than 29km/h over the limit. There were 29 who were caught speeding at more than 45km/h and six were charged with driving in a dangerous manner.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

As a motorbike rider myself, I understand how dangerous it can be.

You have to be vigilant, especially around other motorists on the road.

I implore all motorcycle riders to please stay safe over the Christmas and New Year period and ride to the conditions – the thought of another serious accident on our roads is distressing and not something I want to see.

Please do not take unnecessary risks and make sure you abide by the speed limit and wear protective clothing at all times.

Attributable to Officer in Charge of Charge of Traffic Services Branch, Shane Johnson

We know that the majority of motorcycle deaths occur from speeding, drink or drug driving or dangerous driving.

While the weather is still warm and the roads may be dry, it is very easy to come unstuck on these windy roads. Treat them with respect and obey the speed limit.

Most deaths occur when motorcycle riders hit a fixed object or leave the road out of control, so lowering your speed can save your life something goes wrong.

We ask all motorcyclists to take it easy on our roads, don’t take unnecessary risks by speeding and driving dangerously.