Vidac Pharma Invited to Present at the 17th International Investment Forum (IIF) on December 3rd, 2025

Vidac Pharma to present at the 17th International Investment Forum on Dec 3, 2025, with CEO Dr. Max Herzberg highlighting clinical progress and strategy

Vidac Pharma Plc (Xstu:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

We look forward to sharing Vidac’s scientific progress and future direction as we continue advancing our mission of transforming cancer treatment through metabolic reprogramming”
— Dr. Max Herzberg
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer treatments, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 17th International Investment Forum (IIF), to be held on December 3rd, 2025.
The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Max Herzberg, will deliver a comprehensive presentation highlighting Vidac’s clinical progress, strategic roadmap, and upcoming milestones. The IIF is a global platform that provides insights into investment trends and ideas across a broad range of industries, featuring top executives, managers, and decision-makers from around the world.
Vidac’s invitation to the IIF reflects the growing global interest in the Company’s pioneering approach to targeting cancer metabolism and advancing first-in-class therapeutics. Dr. Herzberg will present Vidac’s advancements in oncology, updates on its clinical programs, and the Company’s vision for 2026 and beyond.
Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented:
“Vidac Pharma is honored to be invited to present at the 17th International Investment Forum. This global platform brings together top-tier investors and industry leaders, and we look forward to sharing Vidac’s scientific progress and future direction as we continue advancing our mission of transforming cancer treatment through metabolic reprogramming.”

