VIDAC PHARMA Upcoming Inclusion in Open Market of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Primary Market Segment, and Public Offering

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LEGAL PROVISIONS OF THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRY.THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SE-CURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ISRAEL OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED, OR TO ANY PERSON IN TO WHOM SUCH AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL.VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, London, United Kingdom (“VIDAC” or “Company”) hereby announces that it has today submitted an application for its shares to be included in trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's open market, primary market segment. All 56,946,204 existing registered ordinary shares with a nominal value of GBP 1.00 each of VIDAC are expected to be admitted to trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Primary Market segment, on 1 December 2025 ("Inclusion").On the occasion of the Inclusion, the founder, director, and major shareholder of VIDAC, Dr. Max Herz-berg, will publicly offer 50,000 VIDAC shares ("Offer Shares") from his portfolio ("Public Offer"). The Public Offer will be conducted via the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and will take place exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany. The Public Offer will take place exclusively on the day of the Inclusion. The offer period is therefore expected to begin on 1 December 2025 (i.e., the day of Inclusion in the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange) at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and end on the same day at 10:00 p.m. (CET).Purchase orders from investors within the scope of the public offering can be placed through any bank, securities trading company, or securities broker, which will then place the purchase order with the Düs-seldorf Stock Exchange, either directly or indirectly through a bank authorized to trade on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. There is no other way to acquire the shares offered.The specific purchase price for the offer shares has not yet been finalized. In order to carry out the public offer, the offeror instructs its bank to sell the Offer Shares during the offer period in accordance with a so-called "limit sell order." Under this limit sell order, the bank is instructed to sell the offer shares during the offer period without a specific price target, but not below a minimum price ("Minimum Offer Price"). Thus, the order to sell the shares will only be executed if a sale at the Minimum Offer Price or at a better price is possible. The Minimum Offer Price for the Offer Shares is EUR 0.50 per Offer Share. Whether and to what extent the Offer Shares are sold at the Minimum Offer Price or at a higher price depends on the stock market price determined during the offer period and is subject to the following rules and conditions:In the case of a share purchase via a stock exchange, the offer price corresponds to the respective stock exchange price within the meaning of Section 24 of the Stock Exchange Act, which is based on supply and demand. Based on the order book situation, the lead manager responsible for price deter-mination continuously determines purchase and sale prices according to supply and demand, taking into account the applicable regulations of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The purchase and sale prices are announced via the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and electronic media.The shares can be purchased in denominations of at least one share. The issuer is not aware of any shareholders who wish to sell further shares of the issuer.The shares are acquired in accordance with the conditions for stock exchange transactions on the Düs-seldorf Stock Exchange, the conditions for over-the-counter trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, and the trading regulations of the stock exchange rules, including the implementing provisions issued by the management of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The offer shares will be delivered against payment of the purchase price by crediting the respective securities accounts of the investors, usually within two banking days.Investors are required to inform themselves about any transaction costs and fees (such as the usual bank commissions and fees) that may be incurred in addition to the stock exchange price, in particular through their custodian bank.The securities prospectus relevant to the public offering was published on 24 November 2025, on the VIDAC website www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations." In this context, the information listed below under "Disclaimer" must be observed.In the company's opinion, the planned listing represents a significant milestone in VIDAC's ongoing growth and expansion strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence on the European capital market, its transparency, and its shareholder base."The listing of Vidac Pharma on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is an important step forward in our mis-sion to make innovative therapies available to patients worldwide," said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of VIDAC. "This achievement reflects the commitment of our team and the confidence of our inves-tors. We look forward to leveraging this new platform to support our clinical and commercial goals."DisclaimerThe public offering referred to in this publication is governed by the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 24 November 2025, and published on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations." Only the securities prospectus con-tains the information required by law for investors.Investors are advised to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the Ger-man Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, consistency, and comprehensibili-ty, as it has been available on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations" section, before deciding to purchase or sell shares in VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the invest-ment decision, and to make an investment decision only after consulting with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors and taking into account all available information about the company. Please note that approval of the prospectus by BaFin should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities in question.A public offering of the securities mentioned in this publication is made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, there is no public offering or invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, or Australia.The securities mentioned in this publication are and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") nor under the securities laws of any state of the United Sta-tes of America, and may not be offered or sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) in or within the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless this is done after appropriate registration or on the basis of an exemption or exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in each case in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the respective individual states of the United States of America.This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the com-pany's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidi-ty, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability, as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current best estimates and as-sumptions. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC is not obligated to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this publication, unless such information constitutes insider information that must be disclosed.

