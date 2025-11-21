Vidac Pharma Receives Renewed “Buy” Rating from Sphene Capital Following German Authorization for New Phase 2 AK Trial
Vidac wins renewed “Buy” rating as Phase 2 AK trial gets green light in Germany -analysts see major upside ahead.
Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
This renewed “Buy” recommendation follows the recent regulatory authorization in Germany to initiate Vidac Pharma’s new Phase 2 clinical study in actinic keratosis (AK), focusing specifically on highly proliferative lesions—a clinically significant patient segment with considerable unmet need.
Dr. Max Herzberg, Founder and CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented:
“We are proud that a high-quality analyst group such as Sphene Capital, through their understanding of our science, recognizes the importance of this new claim for our future market positioning. Their continued confidence highlights the clear direction of our program as we move toward a Phase 3 trial.”
Vidac Pharma remains committed to advancing its innovative Tuvatexib (VDA-1102) platform as it continues to develop first-in-class therapies addressing the abnormal metabolic pathways of cancer and pre-cancerous skin lesions.
To read the complete Sphene Capital analysis, please click the link https://vidacpharma.com/en/investor-relations
