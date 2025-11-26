Brownsville, Tennessee Announces Full Day of Holiday Events on Saturday, December 6

Santa arrives in the Brownsville Christmas Parade with an escort from the dedicated volunteers of the Haywood County Emergency Management Agency. You’re invited to be a part of this tradition Saturday, December 6 at 6 pm.

BROWNSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brownsville is set to shine on Saturday, December 6, with a full day of holiday events for families, visitors and the entire community. From Christmas shopping and live music to parades and Santa appearances, Brownsville will be alive with the magic of the season. Activities and events will center around the historic Court Square and along Main Street.SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 EVENT SCHEDULE10:00 AM – Downtown Holiday Shopping, Carriage Rides & Food TrucksKick off your day in downtown Brownsville as merchants open at 10 AM with unique holiday gifts, local goods, and seasonal specials. Enjoy carriage rides along charming historic streets and grab delicious bites from food trucks stationed throughout the area. It’s the perfect start to a festive day of shopping and strolling.12:00 – 5:00 PM – Uptown Alley SessionsEnjoy your lunch or favorite tea or coffee in Uptown Alley for live music featuring The Pretty Weeds (12-1 PM) and Simply Leland (2-5 PM). Enjoy the murals, the Brownsville vibe, and a relaxed atmosphere. Perfect for recouping from a full morning of shopping and afternoon breaks.3:00 PM – Children’s Christmas Parade with Santa & Mrs. ClausKids are invited to dress in fun holiday attire and bring their bikes, trikes, scooters, or motorized toys to join Santa in a joyful children’s parade around the Haywood County Courthouse. Families may also choose to walk alongside Santa. Afterwards, Mrs. Claus will host a special Christmas Storytime on the steps of the Courthouse. Plus, all children will receive a free book courtesy of Haywood County Reading Railroad.5:00 PM – Community Christmas Tree LightingGather on the courthouse lawn for a cherished Brownsville tradition. The lighting ceremony features greetings from local mayors and recognition of this year’s grand marshals. This heartfelt event captures the spirit and meaning of the season.6:00 PM – A Blues & BBQ Christmas ParadePresented by the Emergency Management Agency, this year’s parade theme is “A Blues & BBQ Christmas.” The annual parade brings music, lights, and the soul of Brownsville to the streets. With grand marshals who embody the spirit of service, leadership, and community pride, the celebration brings together generations for a vibrant mix of hometown charm, music, joy, and holiday magic.With so many events in one day, Saturday, December 6 is the perfect time to experience Brownsville’s music, food, traditions, and small-town holiday charm.Additional Holiday HappeningsYou are encouraged to explore other seasonal offerings, too:*Christmas Joy on Jefferson: December 7, 2025 at 4PM:First Baptist Church presents: Christmas Joy! Talented local voices coming together to share the true spirit of Christmas through song.*Stanton Christmas Celebration: Saturday, December 13, Noon-6PM.Festivities kick off at noon on Stanton Tn’s Main Street with food, vendors, entertainment, and more. Parade lineup begins at 1 PM, followed by the parade at 2 PM. This year’s theme, “A Winter Wonderland.” After the parade, gather with friends and family at Stanton Town Hall and The Cannery for more holiday cheer and the official lighting of Stanton’s first-ever Christmas tree at dusk.Christmas in the Park: December 20, 2-7PM:Douglass Community Center’s annual holiday celebration featuring family fun with games, vendors, giveaways, photos with Santa, and the magical Wonderland of Trees.Holiday Trail of Lights: December 1-30th.A driving tour of dazzling home and business displays across the community beginningMarkowski Christmas Lights: An 8-acre, 1-million-light drive-thru display open nightly at 5:30 PM through December 31.These holiday events are made possible through the collaboration of many dedicated community partners who work together to bring festive cheer to Brownsville. Their continued support, creativity, and commitment help ensure that the town shines brightly each holiday season and remains a welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.For a complete holiday schedule, visit www.VisitBrownsvilleTN.com ABOUT VISIT BROWNSVILLE TN: Located in the heart of West Tennessee along I-40, Brownsville - Soul Town TN, is a welcoming rural getaway with a rich cultural rhythm all its own. This charming gathering place is a national Main Street Community, home to two National Historic Districts, and rooted in a powerful music legacy as the hometown of Tina Turner and blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Visitors can explore soulful history, vibrant arts, and warm Southern hospitality that make Brownsville rich in authentic and meaningful Southern experiences. To learn more about Brownsville and Haywood County Tennessee, visit www.VisitBrownsvilleTN.com CONTACT:Sonia Outlaw-Clark731-779-9000

