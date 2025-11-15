The Douglas Ray Jaffe Project Announces the Release of ‘Four Seasons from Vietnam’ Audiobook

Four Seasons From Vietnam Cover Art

A powerful story of courage and transformation—where one person’s determination to save lives, giving way to compassion in the face of hardship

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Douglas Ray Jaffe Project, in partnership with Center Sound Records, proudly announces the release of Four Seasons from Vietnam – Letters from my Father, a deeply moving audiobook that captures the humanity and resilience of life during the Vietnam War. Its release happening 50 years after the fall of Saigon and released to coincide with the honoring of all veterans this week of November 11, 2025.Narrated by Laura Langseth, the audiobook brings to life the personal letters written by her father, Dr. Rodney Langseth, during his service as a physician in Vietnam. These letters, filled with poignant reflections and vivid details of daily life near Chu Lai, chronicle the compassion and courage of a doctor tending to both soldiers and civilians amidst the turmoil of war.Four Seasons from Vietnam – Letters from my Father is a compilation of notes and musings from Dr. Rodney Langseth written during the time he served as a physician in Vietnam where he served and cared for soldiers and civilians needing medical interventions in the area surrounding Chu Lai, Vietnam.The project’s origin is as heartfelt as its content. Narrator Laura Langseth recalls, “This project began as a conversation between myself and my friend Douglas. We were discussing his songwriting and his love for lyrics and the stories behind them. I was compelled to share the letters with him that my father had written to my mother while serving as a doctor in Vietnam. As I was sharing a few of the letters with him, my memories resurfaced of how beautiful and timeless they were. He (Doug) felt the letters should be shared with the world at large as they were intriguing and interesting. He suggested that I record myself reading them.”That first conversation led Laura to Birmingham, Alabama, where she met with Douglas Ray Jaffe and Craig Brandwein, the project’s co-producer, to begin recording.Laura continues, “This book is a compilation of his letters, notes, and musings during the time he served as a physician in Vietnam. It is dedicated to all who served in Vietnam; those who still suffer and the many that lost their lives. I am sharing my father’s letters as a tribute to him as a Family Practice Physician whose passionate life work was to care for a community. He served well and cared for the many soldiers and civilians requiring medical care in Chu Lai. The care included the wounded, both physically and emotionally, and those that sadly needed care after death. After returning from Vietnam his compassion for community care continued and was undoubtedly enriched by his experiences serving in Vietnam. I hope you enjoy listening.”“When Laura and I first started talking about the project, I realized it was something that I wanted to be involved in,” says Douglas Ray Jaffe. “Her voice drives the meaning and spirit of the book. It brings a beautiful message of love and brings back the tender and fragile times in a unique perspective from a doctor’s eyes.”Producer Craig Brandwein was immediately drawn to the concept and helped bring it to fruition through Center Sound Productions. “I thought it was brilliant,” Brandwein shares. “I never thought of creating a book from letters written by someone who was stationed overseas in such a critical time in our history and took the time to document his experiences. Laura has done an amazing job reciting these letters, and I am so happy that Center Sound Productions had the privilege of producing this work.”Four Seasons from Vietnam – Letters from my Father is a very telling message of love, a valuable and timeless lesson for us all to remember! How Dr. Langseth’s love for his family shines through and how he never lost sight of hope in challenging times by writing letters to his wife and children.Through the light of a doctor’s eyes, we see hope. His light kept a full moon shining through one of the darkest times in history.In honor of all veterans who served, Laura Langseth is donating a portion of the proceeds towards disabled veterans ( DAV ). This organization provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, in positive, life-changing ways.Four Seasons from Vietnam – Letters from my Father is produced by Craig Brandwein & Nicholas Kovacs for Center Sound Productions and was engineered by Owen Sartori and edited by Nicholas Kovacs. Douglas Ray Jaffe Project serves as the executive producer and publisher along with Center Sound Records.Four Seasons from Vietnam — Letters from my Father is available now on all major audiobook platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.