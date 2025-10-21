Bluegrss Musicians and TV Hosts Daniel & Carolyn Routh Announce Purchase of Cultural and Retail Legacy in Siler City, NC

Sawyer’s Hardware and Supply Logo Daniel and Carolyn Routh, Owners of Sawyer’s Hardware and Supply Interior Shot, Sawyers Hardware and Supply

Couple hopes to revitalize downtown Siler City and continue family legacy.

Dennis Sawyer…had interest from other buyers, but they did not intend to preserve the location as a hardware store, We want to preserve the hardware store and maintain a vibrant community.” — Daniel Routh

SILER CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many independent musicians and artists, a full-time job or other side hustle is a necessity to underwrite the cost of creative passions. For Daniel and Carolyn Routh, longtime residents and passionate advocates for the town of Siler City, NC, it has been the success of their band, Nu-Blu, that has allowed entrepreneurial endeavors.The Rouths are proud to announce the purchase of Sawyer's Hardware and Supply (formerly Siler City Hardware), a beloved local institution in the heart of downtown Siler City. The couple has deep roots in the community and hope to breathe new life into the store while preserving its historic charm and offering a modern experience for local residents and visitors alike.Both Daniel and Carolyn come from a long line of entrepreneurs with strong connections to Siler City. Each of their families has owned and operated restaurants in the area, contributing to the vibrant local culture for generations. Daniel’s family opened the Blue Mist BBQ in 1948. Carolyn’s grandparents founded Johnson’s Drive In in 1946, a nationally known icon that is now operated by Carolyn and her sons.Their decision to purchase Sawyer’s Hardware and Supply is rooted in a shared vision to revitalize the downtown area, which they believe is vital to maintaining the town’s unique character and sense of community.“Dennis Sawyer has been a family friend, and he had interest from other buyers, but they did not intend to preserve the location as a hardware store,” Daniel says. “We want to preserve the hardware store and maintain a vibrant community.”Daniel and Carolyn are perhaps best known as the founders and front artists of the award-winning bluegrass band, Nu-Blu, which has gained a following across the U.S. and abroad. Their music career has further deepened their ties to Siler City and their commitment to the community. As local business owners and artists, they are excited to bring fresh energy and ideas to downtown Siler City.“Revitalizing Sawyer’s Hardware is part of a larger vision for our town,” said Carolyn Routh. “We want to offer something that appeals to everyone—whether you’re a longtime resident or someone visiting for the first time. Our hearts are here, and we’re excited to see how the store can evolve to meet the needs of the community while maintaining its legacy.”As part of the Routh’s commitment to reinvigorating downtown, they plan to enhance the store’s inventory and services while ensuring it continues to be a place where locals can gather, share stories, and meet their everyday needs. Future plans also include partnerships with local artists and musicians, in line with the Routh’s creative background, to host community events and performances.About Daniel and Carolyn RouthDaniel and Carolyn Routh are lifelong residents of Siler City, NC, and the founders of the bluegrass band Nu-Blu. With a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to their community, the Rouths have been active in promoting Siler City as a place where both culture and commerce thrive. In addition to their music career, they have helped run family-owned restaurants in the area, further strengthening their connection to the town.Nu-Blu has numerous awards and has placed numerous songs on the radio charts as well as having released five albums which have charted inside the top 10 of the Bluegrass Albums chart. Founded 22 years ago, the band consists of Daniel and Carolyn Routh, Justin Harrison and Austin Hefflefinger. Their latest release, “Where You’ve Been,” has collaborations with Jim Peterik, Ricky Skaggs, Sharon White, and Jody McBrayer. Nu-Blu has five Top 10 radio hits as well as a #1 music video for “Horse Thieves and Moonshiners,” a track featured on “Where You’ve Been.”About Sawyer’s Hardware and Supply StoreSawyer’s Hardware and Supply (formerly Siler City Hardware) has served Siler City for decades as a trusted local business offering a wide range of products and services. Known for its friendly staff and commitment to customer satisfaction, the store has been a staple in the community for years.

