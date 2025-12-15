ResProp Management Grows Fort Worth Roots with Game-Changing Community at Flats at Brentwood

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management proudly expands its footprint in Fort Worth, taking the helm at Flats at Brentwood, a vibrant 180-unit community designed for modern living. Located in the heart of Brentwood-Oak Hills, this pet-friendly community invites residents into a lifestyle of convenience, comfort, and connection, all wrapped in an all-utilities-included experience.Offering spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments plus townhome styles, Flats at Brentwood creates a perfect blend of style and value with stunning amenities including a sparkling pool, landscaped courtyards, and cutting-edge fitness center. Just a short 15-minute commute from downtown, residents thrive in a community that’s truly connected to the best the city has to offer.“This property is more than apartments, it’s a place where neighbors become friends and everyday living feels extraordinary,” said Luke Leins of ResProp. “Our mission is to enhance the resident experience through operational excellence, innovative service, and community enrichment,” he added.Discover the new standard of all-bills-paid living at Flats at Brentwood. For more information, visit www.flatsatbrentwood.com About ResProp ManagementWith a presence across Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, ResProp is a trusted name managing over 21,000 homes, specializing in elevating communities and delivering unmatched resident experiences through expert property and asset management.Learn more at www.ResProp.com

