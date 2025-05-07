ResProp Management Expands South Florida Footprint with Six New Property Management Wins

Experience lake views right from your home at Lakeshore Presidential. Discover the best of Miami living. Prime properties in North Miami, just minutes from stunning Florida beaches! Welcome to Viewmax—your palm-lined escape just steps from the shore.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is proud to announce a significant expansion in its Florida portfolio, securing six new property management agreements in Q1 2025. This milestone marks a major expansion in South Florida, growing from one property under management in the region to six thriving communities.The newly awarded portfolio includes Lakeshore Presidential , Blue Lake Village (soon to be rebranded Vista Shores ), San Marco Apartments , Parkview Apartments, 2030 Apartments, and ViewMax Apartments. Together, these communities comprise 685 units spanning lakefront modern residences, urban-style apartments, and amenity-rich environments designed to meet a wide range of resident needs. Through this expansion, ResProp reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional resident experiences, optimizing operational efficiencies, and elevating multifamily management standards across Southeast Florida.“We’re thrilled to welcome this six-property Broward-Dade portfolio to our platform,” said Trent Davis, Director of Business Development at ResProp. “Partnering with Category Five Real Estate (CFRE), a South Florida-based private equity firm with a strong track record of investing in communities and adding value to multifamily assets, allows us to elevate these communities, deliver best-in-class service to residents, and strengthen neighborhood connections. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue growing our presence in South Florida.”Located across Miami, Pompano Beach, and Lauderhill, ResProp’s new communities offer an ideal blend of urban convenience and relaxed coastal living. Residents enjoy easy access to world-class beaches, diverse dining and entertainment districts, lush parks, and seamless connectivity to major highways and public transit—perfect for those seeking a dynamic city lifestyle or a serene retreat.About ResProp ManagementResProp Management is a leading multifamily property management and investment services firm, overseeing more than 19,000 apartment homes across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Austin, TX, ResProp offers comprehensive in-house expertise in property acquisition and management, asset management, business development, financing, and construction management. With a focus on operational excellence and outstanding resident experiences, ResProp aims to be the premier service provider for property owners and residents nationwide.About Category Five Real EstateCategory Five Real Estate (“CFRE”) is a private equity firm based in South Florida that specializes in sourcing, acquiring, operating, and improving multifamily assets. CFRE drives superior returns through targeted value-add improvements that enhance tenant living experiences and uplift surrounding communities. CFRE is actively seeking both value-add and stabilized multifamily opportunities throughout the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach tri-county area. With extensive experience and a proven track record in rehabilitating Class C assets, CFRE remains committed to sustainable development, community engagement, and delivering strong investor returns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.